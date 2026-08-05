TAMPA, Fla. — Students across the Tampa Bay region head back to school next week. But making sure they’re ready involves more than just academics.

Good Morning Tampa Bay anchor Deiah Riley asked her sister, who is a teacher, what she and her colleagues wish every child would practice before walking back into the classroom.

Advice for parents from teachers as kids prepare to head back to school

First, for elementary school kids, one teacher said make sure your kids are able to open and close their own lunchbox and lunch containers. Have them practice opening their backpacks and teach them to keep up with their own belongings.

Riley said she heard from multiple teachers that you should teach your kids how to introduce themselves and how to ask for help. They say those social skills can make a huge difference on the first day and go a long way towards making your child feel confident.

Next, here is their advice for middle and high school students. Start reading now and every day for at least 20 minutes. They want you to rebuild your stamina after summer break.

Also practice writing by hand. Prepare to write complete paragraphs and take notes without relying on your phone or computer.

Students should also practice checking their email regularly; a lot of your communication with your teachers will happen through email.

And a big one is time management. Teachers said to come up with a plan to balance your homework, sports, clubs, and family.

Finally, this last tip is for everyone: practice kindness. They said everyone's dealing with something. So, a little kindness can go a long way.



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Good Morning Tampa Bay Anchor Deiah Riley has called Tampa Bay for more than 15 years. As a mother of two, she knows the importance of a good education and strong role models. Reach out to Deiah with any education related stories or community leaders who deserve to be in the spotlight.

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. Good Morning Tampa Bay Anchor Deiah Riley has called Tampa Bay for more than 15 years. As a mother of two, she knows the importance of a good education and strong role models. Reach out to Deiah with any education related stories or community leaders who deserve to be in the spotlight.