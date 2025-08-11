One-on-one with Citrus County School Superintendent Scott Hebert

Prev Next

ABC Action News is helping families prepare for the first day of school.

School starts in Citrus County on Monday, Aug. 11.

Superintendent Scott Hebert has been with the district for 35 years.

ABC Action News anchor Lauren St. Germain spoke with Superintendent Hebert about his goals for the year, challenges they are facing in Citrus County, and safety.

You can see the full video above.

