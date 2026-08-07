SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Students across the Tampa Bay area are getting ready to head back to school.

And Tampa Bay 28 is helping families prepare by having conversations with area superintendents.

WATCH: Sarasota Superintendent discusses what is new in the district and teacher shortages

Sarasota Superintendent discusses what is new in the district and teacher shortages

In Sarasota County, 100 percent of district-managed schools received a grade of an A or B, and the district earned an overall A rating for the 23rd year in a row. Tampa Bay 28 anchor Lauren St. Germain sat down with Superintendent Terry Connor to talk about the school grades, what new in the district, and the challenges they are facing.



What is New in the District

Lauren: What is new this year in Sarasota County?

Terry Connor: Lots happening this school year. We're excited about a lot of the new programs we're bringing on board as well as some facility enhancements. So, we have four of our elementary schools Brentwood, Gulf Gate, Wilkinson and Alta Vista that will be converting from K-5 to K-8’s. So, we're excited that this year we'll introduce sixth grade and then the following year seventh and so on. So, we'll have sixth graders at those schools. And it’s really a response to our community's feedback around how to best utilize some of our buildings that were underutilized. And so those schools’ capacities were hovering at 50%. And we think that for the continuity of education for students, K through eight is really what our parents want.

And then we have Gulf Coast Academy of Innovation and Technology, which was formerly our Brookside Middle School. That's going to focus in on artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and introduce these concepts at the middle school level. So, when students transition to high school, they have multiple Stem pathways that they can go in a multitude of after high school.

Also new this year - Wellen Park High School – in Venice. The ribbon cutting happened just a couple weeks before the first day of school.



Biggest Challenges in the District

Lauren: In your mind, what are the biggest challenges the district is facing this year?

Terry Connor: Well, finances are facing, those challenges are being faced across the nation, especially here in the state of Florida. We're not immune to it. Obviously, we're coming off the Covid cliff in terms of the bolstering of that funding has expired. And so, we've had to make some tremendous adjustments, whether that be in resources and staffing. But the rising operational costs that we're seeing, you know, whether it be food prices, increasing fuels, and increasing health insurance premiums. And so school districts such as Sarasota is having to really sharpen our pencils



Teacher Shortage

Lauren: And piggybacking off of that, a big headline last year was the teacher cuts that were talked about toward the end of the year. Where do those stand right now, where those teachers are able to be integrated into current schools? How many teachers ended up being let go?

Terry Connor:Yeah. So, we initially started out with 136 that were on our surplus list that we were not able to place into a position over the course of the last couple of months. As we head into the start of school, I'm happy to say we've gotten that number down into the teens. So, each and every day is we're learning maybe that we may have a retirement or something that comes along. We're able to look at that list, find appropriate placement, and we really whittled it down. So I'm excited that most everyone at this point has found a landing spot to go into this school year.



First Day of School Advice

Terry Connor: Push yourself. Don't be afraid of new challenges. Tackle them head on. All of those things I would encourage it's going to be a great year in our schools, and it's only as great as you make it. So, come prepared, ready to learn, and we'll be ready for you.



Share Your Story with Lauren



Our health and our happiness impact our lives so much. And Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Lauren St. Germain is focused on both. From highlighting the latest medical breakthroughs to celebrating the biggest Tampa Bay Lightning Fans; Lauren wants to hear for you. Use the form below to send her a note.

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. Our health and our happiness impact our lives so much. And Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Lauren St. Germain is focused on both. From highlighting the latest medical breakthroughs to celebrating the biggest Tampa Bay Lightning Fans; Lauren wants to hear for you. Use the form below to send her a note.