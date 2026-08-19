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Angie Nixon is the projected winner of Florida's Democratic Senate primary, will take on Sen. Ashley Moody

Angie Nixon is the projected winner of Florida's Democratic Senate primary, will take on Sen. Ashley Moody
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Angie Nixon is the projected winner of Florida's Democratic Senate primary, will take on Sen. Ashley Moody
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FLORIDA — Angie Nixon is the projected winner of Florida's Democratic Senate primary. Angie Nixon will take on Sen. Ashley Moody, who was appointed to the Senate seat in 2025.

Moody served as Florida's Attorney General until she was appointed to the Senate seat Marco Rubio vacated in 2025 after his appointment to President Trump's cabinet.

Tampa Bay 28 political reporter Forrest Saunders said Nixon has also developed a reputation as an outspoken protester. She used a bullhorn during the fight over Florida’s new congressional maps and was later charged following a sit-in demonstration at the governor’s office.

Body cam video, court records reveal years of warning signs before Hillsborough deputies were shot

Christopher Dmuchowski wounded 2 deputies who responded to a domestic violence call in Ruskin. Records show warning signs dating back years.

Body cam video, court records reveal years of warning signs before Hillsborough deputies were shot

Latest Florida News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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