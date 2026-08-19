Bryon Donalds the projected winner of Republican gubernatorial primary

FLORIDA — Byron Donalds is projected to win the republican gubernatorial primary.

Donalds secured the nomination with roughly 731,000 votes and 84% of precincts reporting.

Donalds was endorsed by President Donald Trump and held a commanding lead heading into election night against a large field of Republican lawmakers, including Lt. Governor Jay Collins.

The projected nominee was born in Brooklyn, New York and attended Florida State University in 2002. He graduated with a degree in finance and marketing.

Donalds has served as the U.S. representative for Florida's 19th congressional district since 2021.