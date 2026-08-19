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Bryon Donalds the projected winner of Republican gubernatorial primary

Byron Donalds
Byron Donalds
Byron Donalds
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FLORIDA — Byron Donalds is projected to win the republican gubernatorial primary.

Donalds secured the nomination with roughly 731,000 votes and 84% of precincts reporting.

Donalds was endorsed by President Donald Trump and held a commanding lead heading into election night against a large field of Republican lawmakers, including Lt. Governor Jay Collins.

The projected nominee was born in Brooklyn, New York and attended Florida State University in 2002. He graduated with a degree in finance and marketing.

Donalds has served as the U.S. representative for Florida's 19th congressional district since 2021.

Body cam video, court records reveal years of warning signs before Hillsborough deputies were shot

Christopher Dmuchowski wounded 2 deputies who responded to a domestic violence call in Ruskin. Records show warning signs dating back years.

Body cam video, court records reveal years of warning signs before Hillsborough deputies were shot

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