David Jolly is the projected winner of Florida's Democratic gubernatorial primary

FLORIDA — David Jolly is projected to win the democratic gubernatorial primary.
Jolly secured the nomination with roughly 703,000 votes, with 85% of precincts reporting.
Jolly was born in Dunedin and served in the U.S. House of Representatives as a Republican from the 13th District from 2014 to 2017.
He switched parties in June of 2025 and announced his campaign for governor.
Body cam video, court records reveal years of warning signs before Hillsborough deputies were shot
Christopher Dmuchowski wounded 2 deputies who responded to a domestic violence call in Ruskin. Records show warning signs dating back years.
Body cam video, court records reveal years of warning signs before Hillsborough deputies were shot