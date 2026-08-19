David Jolly is the projected winner of Florida's Democratic gubernatorial primary

FLORIDA — David Jolly is projected to win the democratic gubernatorial primary.

Jolly secured the nomination with roughly 703,000 votes, with 85% of precincts reporting.

Jolly was born in Dunedin and served in the U.S. House of Representatives as a Republican from the 13th District from 2014 to 2017.

He switched parties in June of 2025 and announced his campaign for governor.