Meet the candidates: Questionnaire for Bradenton City Council Ward 3

FLORIDA — Tampa Bay 28 invited more than 200 candidates running in the August 18, 2026, primary election across our five-county area to submit the following: a candidate photo, a 100-word biography, and responses to three questions:



Why are you running for office? In your own words, what differentiates you from your opponents? Explain what you see as the most important issue facing our community and how are you uniquely qualified to address that issue?

The following candidates responded to our questionnaire.

Thomas J. Schwarz

Thomas J. Schwarz

Background (provided by candidate)

Thomas Schwarz is a 22-year Bradenton resident, small business advocate, and first-time candidate for City Council Ward 3. He earned an Associate’s degree from State College of Florida and a Bachelor’s degree in Professional and Technical Communication from the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee, with a minor in Sociology. Thomas has spent more than 15 years working in hospitality and nearly a decade in communications, research, and editorial work. Through hundreds of conversations with residents, business owners, and community organizations, he has built his campaign around one simple idea: local government works when it is accessible, responsive, and connected to all residents.

Why are you running for office?

I’m running because I believe local government should be easier to access, easier to understand, and more responsive to the people it serves. Over the last decade, I’ve watched residents, small business owners, and neighborhood leaders struggle to navigate City Hall or feel like their concerns weren’t being heard until after decisions had already been made. I think we can do better.

Bradenton is growing, and growth brings both opportunities and challenges. We need leadership that is visible in the community, willing to listen, and focused on making sure infrastructure, neighborhoods, and local businesses keep pace with that growth. I’ve spent this campaign meeting with community organizations, local businesses, public safety leaders, and residents across the city because I believe good leadership starts with listening.

I’m running to help build a City Hall that is more accessible, more engaged, and more connected to the people who call Bradenton home.

In your own words, what differentiates you from your opponents?

My campaign has been built around direct community engagement. Rather than relying on political connections or institutional experience alone, I’ve spent my time meeting with residents, visiting local businesses, touring community organizations, and learning from the people working every day to address Bradenton’s challenges. Those conversations have shaped both my understanding of the issues and the solutions I’m proposing.

I also bring a different perspective. My background is in hospitality and communications, two fields that require listening, problem-solving, and serving people from all walks of life. I understand what it’s like to work nights, weekends, and long hours while trying to build a life in this community.

Most importantly, I believe elected officials should be highly accessible. If elected, residents won’t have to wonder how to reach me or whether they’ll get a response. My goal is to create a stronger connection between City Hall and the people it represents.

Explain what you see as the most important issue facing our community and how are you uniquely qualified to address that issue?

The most important issue facing Bradenton is managing growth responsibly while ensuring our infrastructure and quality of life keep pace.

Residents see it every day through increased traffic, aging infrastructure, development pressures, and concerns about preserving the character of our neighborhoods. Growth itself isn’t the problem. The challenge is making sure we plan for it thoughtfully and invest in the infrastructure needed to support it.

What makes me uniquely qualified is my approach. I’ve spent this campaign listening to a wide range of voices, from engineers and public safety leaders to small business owners, nonprofit organizations, and everyday residents. Those conversations have reinforced the importance of bringing people together before decisions are made, not after.

What I bring is a commitment to learning, collaboration, and ensuring that community voices have a seat at the table. I believe the best solutions come from listening to the people closest to the issues and building policy around their experiences.

All responses to Tampa Bay 28's questionnaire were submitted formally by the candidates.