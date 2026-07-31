Hillsborough County School Board may reconsider leggings restrictions after feedback from parents

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County School Board may reconsider its policy on prohibiting students from wearing leggings at school.

The school board approved changes to the student dress code on Tuesday, July 14.

Under the new rules, students are prohibited from wearing leggings or spandex unless worn as an undergarment or covered by clothing that extends to at least the mid-thigh. Examples include wearing leggings with an oversized T-shirt or sweatshirt.

Oleg Martens is a father of two. He recently spoke at a school board meeting.

He started a petition against the new rules. It has gained more than 2,000 signatures.

He believes the change unfairly targets young women.

"I can't say that I understand the changes. I can't say that I agree with the changes," he said to board members during public comment.

"Many young ladies here in Florida find it a convenient garment that allows them to deal with the heat and humidity," he added.

Norma Morales feels a stricter dress code is needed. She has a daughter in high school.

She said some students make modifications to the leggings to create more revealing outfits.

"When are we going to teach our kids to dress accordingly when they leave the home. School is to learn not to have a show and tell, said Morales.

Dr. Rick Grayes, Chief of Schools, said the changes to the dress code were made after input from students.

"We had a group of students from high school and middle school and when it came up to the topic of student's dress code, they brought up leggings and they brought up their concerns so the changes did originate from student voice. I just wanted to bring that to everyone's attention as well," he said during Tuesday's board meeting.

On Tuesday, July 28, the school board voted to reconsider the dress code at the next board meeting.

"After reading and speaking to so many families about that, I do agree with the emails that we got…that tends to be discriminatory towards women," said board member Jessica Vaughn.

"I'm getting a lot of emails about that. I think it’s something that we kind of need to discuss, make a decision, and just move forward for this year," said Vice Chair Nadia Combs.

The board is expected to discuss the dress code at a meeting on August 4.



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. Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. And navigating the job market is critical to affording the price of paradise. Julie also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.