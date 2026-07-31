Meet the candidates: Questionnaire for Clearwater City Council Seat 4

Tampa Bay 28 invited more than 200 candidates running in the August 18, 2026, primary election across our five-county area to submit the following: a candidate photo, a 100-word biography, and responses to three questions:



Why are you running for office? In your own words, what differentiates you from your opponents? Explain what you see as the most important issue facing our community and how are you uniquely qualified to address that issue?

The following candidates responded to our questionnaire.

Jared Leone

Jared Leone

Background (provided by candidate):

I grew up in Pinellas County and have owned my home in Clearwater for nearly 20 years.

I have a degree in journalism from the University of Florida and a masters degree in digital journalism and design from USFSP. I worked as a journalist for nearly 20 years covering news for publications including the Tampa Bay Times, The Associated Press, Reuters and The Washington Post.

I raised five guide dog puppies in training for Southeastern Guide Dogs (now Dogs, Inc.); led the city’s Environmental Advisory Board for nearly a decade; served as president of the Clearwater Neighborhoods Coalition and vice president of Keep Pinellas Beautiful.

Why are you running for office?

As a volunteer and community leader, I've led initiatives and shaped policies that have saved millions of dollars for taxpayers and helped support the quality of life our residents and visitors expect. I want to take the next step in my commitment to our city and bring a different perspective to the conversations happening on the dais. I believe my approach can bring neighbors, small business owners, nonprofits and community groups to the table and find solutions for everyone.

In your own words, what differentiates you from your opponents?

One word: experience. I’ll be prepared to get to work on day one.

Professionally, I spent 20 years as a journalist, covering the issues and institutions in our city, the Tampa Bay area and the state. That experience taught me how to evaluate complex information, ask tough questions, and understand the long-term impacts of public policy decisions.

My community leadership experience includes nearly a decade as chairman of the city’s Environmental Advisory Board where I advocated for policies, initiatives and projects that led to more than $6 million in savings for taxpayers. I am vice president of Keep Pinellas Beautiful and help oversee the nonprofit which has a nearly $1 million budget.

I am president of the Clearwater Neighborhoods Coalition, which represents more than 25,000 homeowners, where I regularly work with the City on major issues while also advocating for the interests of neighborhoods across Clearwater.

I am president of my neighborhood association. I started the Spring Branch Neighborhood Association in 2018 with some of my neighbors. I’ve helped with many neighborhood projects, but the one I am most proud of is securing a $1.5 million investment from the city to expand and restore State Street Park, an 8-acre greenspace.

I’ve also raised five guide dog puppies in training for Southeastern Guide Dogs (now Dogs, Inc.).

I’ve spent countless hours in our community advocating through difficult issues, using my deep understanding of our city’s processes and helping turn challenges into solutions.

Explain what you see as the most important issue facing our community and how are you uniquely qualified to address that issue?

The single biggest issue is opportunity. What Clearwater currently is missing is the opportunity to fully align our public investments, private investment, and community vision around a shared future for the city. Over the last several years, Clearwater has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in projects such as Coachman Park, Imagine Clearwater, the new City Hall, infrastructure improvements, and downtown redevelopment initiatives. We also have significant opportunities ahead with the future of The Landings and the availability of county-owned properties downtown. The opportunity is not simply attracting investment; it's ensuring those investments work together to create a vibrant downtown, support local businesses, expand our tax base, attract talent, improve affordability, and enhance quality of life for residents. Clearwater is at a pivotal moment. If we can bring together residents, businesses, developers, and community leaders around a shared vision, we have an opportunity to create a city that serves both current residents and future generations. The biggest opportunity isn't any single project - it's getting the future of Clearwater right.