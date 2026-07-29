Meet the candidates: Questionnaire for Florida Commissioner of Agriculture

Tampa Bay 28 invited more than 200 candidates running in the Aug. 18, 2026, primary election across our five-county area to submit the following: a candidate photo, a 100-word biography, and responses to three questions:



Why are you running for office? In your own words, what differentiates you from your opponents? Explain what you see as the most important issue facing our community and how are you uniquely qualified to address that issue?

The following candidates responded to our questionnaire.

Joey Mendoza Atkins

Joey Mendoza Atkins

Background (provided by candidate):

Joey Mendoza Atkins is a Florida attorney, small business advocate, and candidate for Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services. He earned his bachelor's degree from Florida Atlantic University, his Juris Doctor from the University of Toledo College of Law, and a Master of Arts in International Economic Development from The New School's Milano School of Policy, Management, and Environment. Throughout his legal career, Joey has worked to hold individuals and institutions accountable while advocating for everyday people. He is running to bring transparent, effective leadership to one of Florida's largest state agencies and to strengthen both Florida's agricultural economy and consumer protections.

Why are you running for office?

I am running because I believe Floridians deserve a Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services that is focused on competence, accountability, and results. The Department touches nearly every Floridian's life—from protecting consumers against fraud to supporting our farmers, safeguarding our food supply, conserving our natural resources, and responding to emergencies. Government works best when it is efficient, transparent, and focused on serving the public rather than special interests. I want to build a Department that supports Florida's agricultural community, protects consumers, and earns the public's trust through integrity and sound leadership.

In your own words, what differentiates you from your opponents?

I am running because I believe Floridians deserve a Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services that is focused on competence, accountability, and results. The Department touches nearly every Floridian's life—from protecting consumers against fraud to supporting our farmers, safeguarding our food supply, conserving our natural resources, and responding to emergencies. Government works best when it is efficient, transparent, and focused on serving the public rather than special interests. I want to build a Department that supports Florida's agricultural community, protects consumers, and earns the public's trust through integrity and sound leadership.

Explain what you see as the most important issue facing our community and how are you uniquely qualified to address that issue?

Florida's greatest challenge is ensuring that economic growth benefits everyone while preserving the resources that make our state unique. Rising costs, pressure on our water and agricultural lands, and increasing demands on our infrastructure require thoughtful, long-term leadership rather than short-term politics. The Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services plays a critical role in addressing these challenges by supporting farmers and ranchers, protecting consumers, conserving natural resources, and strengthening Florida's food security.

My background in law and international economic development has taught me that strong economies depend on effective institutions, responsible stewardship, and public trust. As Commissioner, I will focus on modernizing the Department, making government more responsive and transparent, supporting Florida's agricultural producers, and ensuring consumers are protected through fair and consistent enforcement of the law.