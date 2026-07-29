Meet the candidates: Questionnaire for Florida Governor

Tampa Bay 28 invited more than 200 candidates running in the August 18, 2026, primary election across our five-county area to submit the following: a candidate photo, a 100-word biography, and responses to three questions:



Why are you running for office? In your own words, what differentiates you from your opponents? Explain what you see as the most important issue facing our community and how are you uniquely qualified to address that issue?

The following candidates responded to our questionnaire.

Charles W. Burkett IV

Background (provided by candidate):

Charles W. Burkett IV

Why are you running for office?

I’m running for office because of the state of the world and my gratitude for living in a great state like Florida - and fear that we could lose it if the right people are not elected to run our state.

It matters who is in charge. Think of great leaders like Steve Jobs and how the right man or woman change make or break an organization – or state.

Lots of wannabes sign up to run for office. In their own lives they’ve done little, or worse are financial or personal shipwrecks. They think that if they put a suit and tie on and string together words that will convince voters they can help them. They can’t.

What helps Florida residents is the election of leaders with proven talent and experience. Those leaders can best serve Floridians. I have that experience and will put Floridians and their interests first.

In your own words, what differentiates you from your opponents?

Personally, I started with $20,000 I saved as a construction worker and have transformed that small savings into a national company I own that operates investment properties (debt free) in eight states.

I also have been involved in government for 40 years, in the capacity of board member, commissioner, chairman and mayor.

Over a 20-year span as a four-term mayor, I have seen and delt with it all – making government efficient, hiring great people, recovering from hurricanes and overcoming catastrophe by overseeing the attempted rescue and recovery of 98 residents lost in the third worse building collapse in US History.

I’m not seeking office to feather my personal nest like so many of our elected officials, on the contrary, I see office to represent the residents of Florida and their interests against the entrenched political elites who own and operate many of our politicians.

Explain what you see as the most important issue facing the state/local community/nation and how are you uniquely qualified to address that issue?

Explain what you see as the most important issue facing our community and how are you uniquely qualified to address that issue?

Keeping Florida affordable:

Eliminate property taxes on homesteaded primary residences.

Completely rewrite broken property and auto insurance laws.

Dismiss non-criminal traffic tickets for drivers with clean 10-year records.

Eliminate unfair paid highway HOV express lanes.

Eliminate unfair tolls on public roads.

Eliminate Florida’s unfair gas tax.

Eliminate permit fees to repair and improve your home.

Force local government to provide water and sewer at cost.

Slash bloated government, wherever it is, that we don’t need – or want.

Rewrite the unaffordable, broken healthcare laws. Put doctors, not government and insurance companies, in charge. Make ‘Right to Try’ laws absolute.Affirm and codify “My Body, My Choice.” Free Florida medical research from bureaucratic and litigious strangulation.

Stop dangerous over-development that is destroying our way of life:

Repeal the Live Local Act sham, and all others like it, put in place mostly to line the pockets of developers – who then gladly line the pockets of politicians.

Stop the “Manhattanization” and continued “over-densification” of Florida’s charming and historic communities.

Crush traffic and population gridlock by favoring smart renovation over unchecked new construction, and by favoring current residents over those who wish to move to Florida.

Restore trust and ‘FedEx/UPS-style’ efficiency in government:

Eliminate excessive pay and pension schemes that reward career politicians and others which will eventually bankrupt our state.

Any government position paying more than $250,000 must not exceed a two-year term and be reviewed and advertised for replacement, with interviews of all new applicants, every two years.

Prohibit politicians and bureaucrats from wasteful travel. Require all “meetings,” “retreats,” non-physical “training,” and “education,” be conducted by Zoom only.

Promote common-sense growth and restoration:

Real education for our kids, not factory-style, educational warehousing. Retain only great teachers — good enough is not good enough for our kids.

Demand clean water and air.

Transform Florida’s slums, ghettos, and war zone neighborhoods by enacting my proposed"Oasis Act”.

Employ economic development and tourism programs that benefit Floridians most — not developers, special interests, new Florida arrivals, or tourists.

David 'DJ' DeJesus

David 'DJ' DeJesus

Background (provided by candidate):

David 'DJ' DeJesus joined the Navy Reserve and was assigned to the U.S. Marine Reserve in Dover, New Jersey. After 9/11, his unit was activated in Camp LeJeune, NC, to support the Global War On Terrorism. In 2003, he moved to Tampa and joined the U.S Army Reserve and deployed to Iraq as part of Task Force ODIN. Upon return, he was commissioned as a U.S. Army Reserve Officer. He went on tours at U.S. Pacific Command as an Operations Officer, the U.S. Central Command as a Strategic Planner, Wargaming Chief Staff Officer, and a brief tour at the U. S. Special Operations Command as an Intelligence Officer. Currently, he is a Reserve officer at U.S. Central Command in the Plans, Strategy and Policy Directorate. He is a Registered Nurse and is married with two children. He has written a book titled ODIN SPEAR RULER, currently under review by the Pentagon.

Why are you running for office?

Partisan politics and culture-war battles have distracted public officials from the fundamental responsibility of good governance. I am running for Governor as an independent because Floridians deserve leadership that puts people ahead of politics.

In your own words, what differentiates you from your opponents?

I offer a clear, long-term vision for Florida's future, outlined at FloridaVision2035.net. As an independent candidate for Governor, I am accountable to no political party, special interest, nor major donors—only to the people of Florida.

Explain what you see as the most important issue facing our community and how are you uniquely qualified to address that issue?

I offer a clear, long-term vision for Florida's future, outlined at FloridaVision2035.net. As an independent candidate for Governor, I am accountable to no political party, special interest, nor major donors—only to the people of Florida.

Moliere 'Moe' Dimanche

Moliere 'Moe' Dimanche

Background (provided by candidate):

I am a Haitian-American civil rights advocate and Constitutional absolutist. My father came to this country in the 80s and I was born and raised here in Florida. He was deported before I ever got to know him, so I grew up with just my mother and my brothers. It was difficult because we grew up in poverty, but we survived as a family until things got better. I know what it’s like to feel forgotten by our “leadership” being poor, and I’m running to be the candidate I wish stood up for me and my family growing up.

Why are you running for office?

I got into this race to put an end to public corruption. We have great laws here I the State of Florida, but far too often, those we trust to uphold our laws misuse their positions of public trust to benefit themselves and their friends. That results in the People getting the short end of the stick every time. Under the current administration, we barely get to elect our leaders because they are all appointed. That’s not a democracy, and its not a coincidence that all of those appointed individuals have come under scrutiny for some issue involving money. At the same time, the government says we don’t have the funds for supplementing SNAP for poor people. I’m going to change that because there is a direct correlation between corruption and the lack of resources for the People.

In your own words, what differentiates you from your opponents?

Out of every candidate in this race, democrat, republican or otherwise, I am the only candidate who has been critical of the DeSantis administration. I think DeSantis has done a terrible job with this state, and all of the others seem to think he is doing swell by the People. Muslims are bullied by this administration, the LGBT community is bullied by this administration. Minorities have been bullied. That is unacceptable, and I will protect the Civil Rights of every Floridian on Day One.

Explain what you see as the most important issue facing our community and how are you uniquely qualified to address that issue?

My top priority is public corruption. For the first time, local governments in Florida were audited with the DOGE audits, and despite hundreds of millions of dollars in waste being discovered, which included trips to Vegas on the taxpayers dime, nobody was held accountable. That changes when I take office. I am uniquely qualified to tackle corruption, waste and Civil Rights abuses as the only candidate in this race who has extensively litigated Civil Rights actions in federal court. That includes a First Amendment win in the 11th Circuit after my law, Dimanche v. Brown, was published. It prevents retaliation from the government in response to grievances or complaints. I changed the law as a civilian in 2015, I have the record to back that up, and I will bring government accountability to Tallahassee for the first time, and establish a Civil Rights Department to get justice for the People.

Byron Donalds

Byron Donalds

Background (provided by candidate):

Raised by a single mother who made every sacrifice possible, Byron Donalds developed a drive to leave the next generation better off. Graduating from Florida State University with a finance and marketing degree, Byron went on to build a career in the finance industry. He got his start in politics as a Tea Party activist, driven by a belief in limited government and fiscal responsibility. Elected to the Florida House in 2016, he served four years before being elected to Congress in 2020. A staunch constitutionalist, Byron is working to ensure the Florida Dream is within reach for everyone.

Why are you running for office?

I came to Florida at 17 on a Greyhound bus with nothing but a trunk full of clothes. This state gave me everything: a career, a family, a life I never could have imagined. I'm running for governor because I want every Floridian to have the same shot at the Florida Dream that I did. Florida is the best state in the nation. I intend to keep it that way.

In your own words, what differentiates you from your opponents?

I'm the only candidate in this race who has actually worked in the private sector. Before Congress, I spent 17 years in finance, starting as a credit analyst and working my way up to credit manager, then portfolio manager, then financial advisor. I know how to analyze a problem and make a decision without a staffer explaining it to me first.I've also spent years successfully fighting for my constituents in Congress. I'm the only candidate in this race with a record both in and outside of elected office of keeping Florida the number one state in the nation.

Explain what you see as the most important issue facing our community and how are you uniquely qualified to address that issue?

Affordability. As governor, I will cut spending, cut red tape, and lower insurance rates and property taxes so Floridians keep more of what they earn. We will modernize permitting to bring down home construction costs.

We will reform insurance regulation to lower property and casualty rates. We will open up healthcare competition to lower drug and doctor visit costs. And we will audit every dollar of government spending, rooting out waste and fraud, with full public transparency.

I spent 17 years in finance managing budgets and risk. That is exactly the background Florida needs in its next governor.

Thomas Eloy Fernandez

Thomas Eloy Fernandez

Background(provided by candidate):

Thomas Eloy Fernandez is a Democratic candidate for Governor of Florida, a retired United States Air Force veteran, healthcare professional, and community advocate. During his 20-year military career, he served in leadership roles including the Air Force Honor Guard, Inspector General, and Emergency Operations. Since retiring, he has dedicated his work to helping families, seniors, veterans, and individuals with disabilities through nonprofit and community service. Thomas is running to make Florida more affordable, strengthen healthcare, improve education, support veterans, protect our environment, restore trust in government, and create opportunities that help every Floridian succeed.

Why are you running for office?

I am running for Governor because I believe Florida can do better. Families are struggling with the rising cost of living, homeowners' insurance, housing affordability, healthcare access, and the need for accountable government.

In your own words, what differentiates you from your opponents?

My campaign is built on service rather than politics. I served our country for 20 years in the United States Air Force, worked in healthcare, and have spent years helping Floridians through nonprofit and community service.

Explain what you see as the most important issue facing our community and how are you uniquely qualified to address that issue?

My campaign is built on service rather than politics. I served our country for 20 years in the United States Air Force, worked in healthcare, and have spent years helping Floridians through nonprofit and community service.

MW Khan

MW Khan

Background(provided by candidate):

I am MW Khan, a retired small business owner, author of seven books, and community advocate based in Orlando, Florida. Originally from Pakistan, I came to the United States at a young age and spent decades building businesses through both successes and challenges. I served for approximately 13 years as president of a regional 7-Eleven franchisee association, representing fellow business owners. Throughout my career, I have shared policy ideas and engaged with public officials, while also mentoring young people in entrepreneurship and practical skills. These experiences have given me real world insight into how systems work. I remain committed to accountability, affordability, transparency, and practical solutions for communities.

Why are you running for office?

I am running for Governor because Florida deserves leadership built on accountability, affordability, and real results. Too many families struggle with housing, insurance, childcare, and everyday expenses. I am not seeking a political career. I am seeking solutions. Unlike traditional campaigns, I am not accepting money from lobbyists or special interests. I have presented 35 commitments to the people of Florida and pledged that if I fail to fulfill them within six months, my signed resignation can be presented to me. Leadership should be accountable to the people it serves.

In your own words, what differentiates you from your opponents?

My campaign is different because it is based on accountability instead of promises. While others rely on expensive campaigns and special interests, I rely on substance and transparency. I am not asking Floridians to trust my words alone unlike politicians, they sell their words I am offering a substance.I am asking them to judge me by measurable results. I value the voices of working families, veterans, seniors, people with disabilities, and small businesses. My focus is simple: make Florida more affordable, strengthen families, and restore trust in government through responsible leadership.

Explain what you see as the most important issue facing our community and how are you uniquely qualified to address that issue?

Florida’s greatest challenge is affordability. Rising housing costs, insurance premiums, and everyday expenses are placing tremendous pressure on families. My background in business, writing, and advising elected officials has given me experience in solving complex problems and understanding how government and the private sector work together. I have experienced both success and failure, which taught me resilience and practical leadership. My goal is to deliver realistic, measurable solutions that improve the lives of all Floridians through accountability and responsible stewardship.

Daniel Nokovich

Daniel Nokovich

Background(provided by candidate):

Daniel Nokovich is running for Governor and is a strong advocate for the people to retain their dignity and purpose.

Return Florida back to the people and the people back to God is Daniel Nokovich’s mission. He has a background in business, product development, music, construction, electronics, personal travel and rescue missions throughout the world. Married with 6 children, Daniel is a born-again Christian, with a perspective that embraces the founding fathers’ declarations of America’s purpose and Creator, as well as how they viewed the world.If returning to goodwill and integrity is your vision, Vote Daniel Nokovich

Why are you running for office?

I am running for office because of a dream I received back in September 3rd of 2023, which clearly requested my engagement in politics to render a message to Florida as well as America, that the time to return to Christ is now, that this is a final warning of impending judgement to come because of the wickedness has reached pre-flood levels which refers to Noah before God’s judgement struck the earth with a worldwide deluge.

Destroying the ancient world, wherein, all but 8 souls were saved. Because the judgement of this present world is looming just over our heads. This time it will be intense heat and fire. That Christ Jesus is returning soon and that I was called to deliver this message of repentance. I was told, “If we repent, God will relent!”

Adam rejected the governance of Christ and plunged all of mankind into darkness and unmeasurable misery. If we fail to accept the governance of Christ today, that forbids us from imposing evil on our fellow mankind, then we only have trepidation and tyranny to look forward to.

In your own words, what differentiates you from your opponents?

I have a stated mission like no other candidate. “Return Florida back to the People, and the People back to God.

My 30 Policy initiatives address imbalance of control the government has on the hard earned money produced by the citizenry. It is an American anathema to accept a government that employs more people than the private sector. Combined or individually. This is a communistic trait which we should recognize and repudiate.

I love Florida, my working mission is; Return Florida back to the People, and The People back to God.

5 of the 30 Policy initiatives;

1) Pure water act. Water utility companies must deliver pure water or provide whole house filtration systems if they are incapable of doing so. Criminalizing dangerous water sales.

2) Decentralize Electricity providers such as FPL. Anti trust suits to be brought against all opposition to PPPs (Personal Power Plants)

3) Abolish the ritualistic sacrificing of the bullied children caught in the womb.

4) Educational reformation, remove Robert Maxwell’s influence on our education system. Return to the intended use of education.

5) Anti human/sex trafficking Task Force to be managed by individuals who’s character and history is vetted.

Instituting property tax elimination is well and good, but we also need to address the endless and capricious millage rates. Well, what about all of the services and amenities we have grown to love, expect and are intitled to have, might come the retort? How are we intitled to services that we never paid for? How is it that we can’t pay for our services and keep more of our own money and do with less? Entitlement has infiltrated every aspect of our psyche, and now we have interposed our feelings into the constitution which never guarantees physical entitlements or services.

A people who refuses to govern oneself, cannot be governed by constitutional liberties, for they will juxtapose their definitions of self-gratifying indulgences as part of their God-given rights. A people that lives without a virtuous law, is a predator to the general population. Isaiah 26:10 says; “Though the wicked person is shown compassion, He does not learn righteousness; He deals unjustly in the land of uprightness and does not perceive the majesty of the LORD.

The Epstein files have revealed that there is real evil. This flaunting of their wicked, evil, diabolical, sadistic nature is a telegram to the rest of us that they don’t give a rip about what we do. They cannot be found of us for their hiding places are beyond our reach. We must turn to Christ Jesus and ask for His assistance in rendering justice to these draconian monsters.

Christ is the honored king that our forefathers declared independence to. King George the III was who we declared independence from, so we could freely serve Christ Jesus without molestation or persecution. We must return to Christ in order to preserve the Union.

Explain what you see as the most important issue facing our community and how are you uniquely qualified to address that issue?

The biggest issue facing this state is our lack of concern for victims of human/sex trafficking. Besides the insane amount of abortions that are perpetrated upon the most innocent of our human race, We have an obligation to stop this horrific, criminal savagery. These two sacrifices are Florida’s biggest issue. Big government, over-priced electricity, garbage water delivery, education reformation are all important issues, but until we can get a handle on the murder and exploitations of our babies found in the womb and unfortunate victims of monsters, we have not learned the lesson of ancient societies who all were destroyed because they couldn’t manage to take an intentional, forceful stand against such barbaric practices. We too will discover the wrath of God if we turn a blind eye to these terrible crimes.

Stephann Norman

Stephann Varian

Background(provided by candidate):

My name is Stephann Norman, and I am a QUALIFIED CANDIDATE who will be on your August 18th Primary Ballot. Born in Texas, moved to Tampa at age 2 and have lived in Florida ever since. Earned my Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management from AIU Online, Magna Cum Laude. I’m running to Change The Game in Florida and bring bold leadership with Godly guidance, looking to the Heavens to lead Florida. You can also visit my campaign website: www.sn4flgovernor.org [sn4flgovernor.org] for more information and you can donate there as well!

Why are you running for office?

I’m running for office because God told me to “Look in the mirror” and BECOME THE CHANGE I WANT TO SEE IN FLORIDA. This revelation was brought to me during my prayer time about how to best positively impact Florida and being obedient, I decided to file and run for Governor of Florida to provide a better choice for the people of Florida.

In your own words, what differentiates you from your opponents?

What differentiates me from my opponents are many things but to name a few: God-qualified, bold demeanor, and intention with WILLINGNESS to create change. First, God does not call the qualified, HE qualifies the CALLED. Having a bold demeanor means being fearless and not allowing fear to infiltrate my heart when it comes to helping Floridians and Florida. It also provides a sense of calm urgency when it is time to make hard decisions and call out racism or any other discrimination. One's intention and WILLINGNESS is an extremely important factor because some politicians have "good intentions", but yet very few of them are WILLING to do what it takes to GENUINELY help their constituents. Floridians have received pretty words and false promises from many but under the Norman Administration that will change. My name is Stephann Norman and I am running to Change The Game in Florida!!!

Explain what you see as the most important issue facing our community and how are you uniquely qualified to address that issue?

The truth is there are many important issues facing the state such as environmental issues, lack of healthcare expansion and the Florida education system that needs to be revamped immediately. However, the most important issue I would say is true affordable housing. Many candidates throw around the word “affordability” then when questions are asked, you realize they actually have no clue where to start. Additionally, other candidates’ are bought by billionaires, corporate/special interest groups, major hedge fund owners, real estate tycoons and developers who have profited from the renters' turmoil currently happening in Florida. Therefore, what may be “affordable” for candidates on the receiving end of hundreds of thousands and millions of dollars in donations, is probably not affordable for the everyday hard worker in Florida. However, my first and only priority will be to Floridians and their wallets. If you want to know who truly owns your politicians, check their donors list.

Arthur Joseph McCaffrey

Arthur Joseph McCaffrey

Background(provided by candidate):

I am 59, and my LIFE has been about many Organizations and many Corporations and a WONDERFUL Family. I am ready to Run for GOVERNOR.

I've always been Healthy, and want to help everyone else to be Healthy, with FREE healthcare for EMERGENCY health issues (a FUND will be created to help cover those EMERGENCY situations).

My FINANCES in my Life, have usually been average, and sometimes it would be GREAT... but sometimes it was a STRUGGLE.

The ECONOMY has harmed FLORIDA. And I intend (and WILL) get our ECONOMY back to normal.

I am ready to Run for GOVERNOR.

Why are you running for office?

I am Running for GOVERNOR, because I believe, that I will be the ONLY ONE, who will care 100%, about our LIVES, our LAND, and our FREEDOM.

In your own words, what differentiates you from your opponents?

I know I look unique, with long hair, and no business suit. But I have been PRESIDENT of 5 organizations over 30 years, which made me learn how to be wise about things. There is NO ONE just like me.

Explain what you see as the most important issue facing our community and how are you uniquely qualified to address that issue?

Of course, there are certain things, that are required in FLORIDA, but every way to give People their Rights, is my MAIN concern.

I already have ways to start giving FLORIDIANS true FREEDOM.

And since I care about the LAND (and the People), I have created a way to change the PROPERTY TAX, to both help our Citizens, and also to keep "literally" all land properties in much better conditions... for FREE.

Those are the two MAIN ISSUES. But I also have over 100 items on my list for being GOVERNOR, of what we can try to do, to help FLORIDA.

Erik Morris

Erik Morris

Background(provided by candidate):

My name is Erik Morris and I am running as a write-in candidate for Governor of Florida. Florida needs a Governor who listens to diverse opinions, builds consensus, and puts Floridians first. I will appoint qualified experts based on merit, not party loyalty, and bring together voices and perspectives from across the State to solve real problems. I'll meet with every Legislative member, regardless of tenure or party, and make their priorities visible so voters know who's fighting for them. If elected, I'll drop my party affiliation and serve independently because Florida deserves leadership free from partisan politics, big money and special interests. We will restore trust, accountability, and fight for Florida's Families, Freedoms and Future together.

Why are you running for office?

I didn’t see anyone running who seems to be looking out for Floridians first. I saw politicians that have sold out to trump and DeSantis and their bigotry, divisiness and fraud. I’ve seen politicians that are bought by big business and data center builders who don’t care about Floridia’s Families, Freedoms and Future; just lining their own pocketbooks are our expense. I’ve seen another former GOP member, turned Independent turned Democrat with short-term solutions that create benefits for 3 years; just in time to run for office again. No one offered real plans and policy ideas that would outlast their time in Tallahassee. No one seemed interested in helping our schools get stronger, our jobs paid higher, our environment stay safer, our Veterans get supported, and our lives get more air and affordable. So I decided to do something about it and get these ideas out into the public. We are running a low-cost campaign to show that special interests and outside influences don't have to poison Florida politics any longer and the political machine that asks for donations constantly, while driving wedges between neighbors no longer need to get in the way of real progress for our state and Florida's citizens.

In your own words, what differentiates you from your opponents?

I have no interest in being a career politician. I like my day job, but I also want to see the State improve for my daughter's sake and for all of our children. I am the only certified Project Management Professional (PMP) running for Governor. I am the only candidate with a professional history of servant leadership, communicating with many different stakeholders with diverse goals on multi-million and -billion dollar plans, and with real experience operating in a communicative, collaborative and transparent way to achieve results on schedule and on-budget. I’ve served on non-profit boards in Florida and grew up in Seminole County. I remember when Florida was strong economically and in the top for school quality. I want to see Florida back to that time when our middle class was strong, our lower class could afford to raise a family and our upper class was just fine, bringing high-paying and sustainable jobs in the arts and entertainment, when teaching was a career you could work and retire on and when our senior citizens didn’t have to worry about getting priced out of their own homes. I'm not interested in getting the credit for improving life in Florida - I just want to see as many people in Florida succeed as possible and get help where it is needed the most. Our policies show fiscally responsible solutions that work not just for 1-3 years, but for 10 years and more to outlast my term in office and create real sustainable gains and improvements for our State, Florida's Families, Freedoms and Future.

Explain what you see as the most important issue facing our community and how are you uniquely qualified to address that issue?

I don't know if I am uniquely qualified, but I do know that our policies are detailed, fiscally responsible, achievable and estimates show they will do a lot of good for a lot of Florida taxpayers. Our website has quick bullets about each of our plans and the option to drill down to policy details we'd bring with us to Tallahassee and we want your feedback on any and all of them. Our plans work together to build a strong foundation for sustainable growth and support for Florida's Families, Freedoms and Future, some of which are:

Fixing the Affordability Crisis with Fair Pricing & Equitable Compensation: The Florida Fair Pricing and Equitable Compensation Act establishes mandatory benefits at 15 hours per week. Companies based or operating in Florida would be limited to price increases tied to inflation unless they meet equitable compensation standards of a 500% difference between highest and lowest paid employees (600% for small businesses). Estimates for our plan show: reduced public assistance costs for Florida by $200–400 billion, increased sales tax revenue by over $600 billion (upward estimates at $1.1 trillion) with administrative costs only at $25 million, median wage increases starting at 1.7% in Year 1 with increases year over year, and - after a potential 1–3 year dip in employment of just 0.1% - steady employment gains by Year 5 while rebuilding the Florida middle class and strengthening the quality of life for low earning families.

Funding for Schools: We can feed every public school child, teacher and staff person; without raising taxes on Florida families or 98% of Florida businesses. ENUF (Education and Nutrition Funding for Floridians) strengthens Florida families, schools and economy. ENUF funds itself with an annual estimated surplus of $100,000,000. We invest in Florida's Families and Future by using luxury tourism, legalizing cannabis for adults bringing in additional revenue, reviewing wasteful spending and closing major corporate tax loopholes to raise $5.05 billion dollars. That would allow for our $4.95 billion dollar investment in schools, creating over 25,000 new jobs along the line, getting free nutritious lunches to all students, staff and faculty at Florida’s K-12 public schools, raising teacher pay, reducing Florida family grocery bills, expanding language arts, foreign language, arts education, creative thinking, vocational studies and STEAM program access to prepare student for higher-paying careers and creating an estimated boost of $900 million dollars in annual new local spending. Working with our Film & Media Excellence Act, ENUF creates a pipeline for Florida students to become tradespeople, creatives, administrators for new jobs created by industry moving back to Florida like in the economic heydays of the 1980s and 1990s when Universal Studios and MGM Studios were actually studios and commercials, movies and TV shows were filmed up and down the state creating opportunities for Florida families financially and creatively.

Housing You Can Afford: Unlike the DeSantis plan, we would see homestead exemptions extended for first homes and for Florida citizens’ first investment properties under our HEARTH Act. This will allow Florida families to invest in Florida real estate to build wealth for generations. Under the DeSantis plan, local budgets will be cut off at the knees. In our plan, the mega-owners of more than 4 properties would see a small surcharge. This more fiscally responsible plan would see a surplus in state funding, lower home prices at the bottom and middle of the market, keep home prices high in the upper and middle-upper markets, lower rent costs across the State as landlords would see more competition from first-time investors and is estimated to save homeowners $41.5 billion over 10 years while increasing the state budget by $12 billion for more municipal improvements and innovations.

Insurance Fairness: Our FIFA plan (Florida Insurance Fairness Act) creates operation criteria for insurers in Florida to follow that result in full-coverage across insurance needs for Floridians, with a predictable and stable pricing advertised by these companies. Insurance companies could only raise rates to match inflation, unless a major event had previously and recently happened and the companies can prove a need to raise rates. Home insurance would no longer have hurricane or flood waivers, dental insurance would include orthodontics, health insurance would include previous health conditions and car insurance can’t leave you under-insured if you are in an accident.

Ending Veteran Homelessness: Our Veterans CARE Act and CARE fund see the people who stood up for our country and Constitution receive full access to healthcare, mental health support and housing stability in a fiscally responsible way that protects Florida's taxpayers and strengthens Florida's economy, creating 15-28,000 jobs in high paying industries while reducing government costs and emergency room resources for Veterans affairs. The Veterans CARE Act should be fiscally positive within 5 years and will make a significant impact on Florida's veteran homeless, which is the 2nd highest in the country. Annually this program should avoid $250 million in government spending, create $60-120 million in new state revenue and create over $1 billion in new economic activity and by Year 5: raise over $300 million in new Florida revenue, avoid over $1 billion in cost for the state government, create 75,000 - 120,000 Florida jobs and over $6 billion in economic output in Florida and removing Florida from the top of state for homeless veterans (creating a framework to solve homelessness statewide).

Government Neutrality: budget passage and agency oversight—are frequently delayed by partisan competition. Gerrymandering and making policies that help out rich donors does not help Florida or Florida Families. I will serve as an independent incumbent and under our Florida Neutrality and Leadership Unity Act; encourage legislative leaders to do the same. Gerrymandering and Big Money will lose its power and influence over Florida policy--making and Floridians will see real results from their leaders in exchange.

James W. Shaw

James W. Shaw

Why are you running for office?

I love Florida, and I'm tired of watching it get paved over, roughly 45,000 acres of farmland a year, gone. I have 28 grandchildren who love this state too, and I want there to be a Florida left for them. I saw a headline calling my leading opponent "the $67 Million Man" — nothing about the people, just PAC money raised. That's not me. I'm completely self-funded, beholden to no PAC and no special interest. I report only to the people of Florida, not to the donors who write the big checks.

In your own words, what differentiates you from your opponents?

I'm self-funded. The leading opponent has raised tens of millions from PACs, including AI and tech interests that are buying up Florida farmland and eliminating jobs through AI automation, driverless vehicles, and robotics. I refuse that money on principle. I'm also a candidate in this race who's actually put points on the board against Big Tech: I helped a coalition that defeated the "Okee-One" AI data center near Lake Okeechobee, persuading the DeSantis administration to pull state funding and support. That wasn't theory — that was a real fight, and we won it.

I also bring something most career politicians don't have: years of real-world management experience building businesses across transportation, compost farming, real estate, and fast food. I developed a management philosophy called "SoftHard™" — first soft, listen with compassion and gather input from every stakeholder; then hard, attack the problem with experts, facts, and a strategic plan built to maximize reward and minimize risk. Florida doesn't need another professional politician. It needs a manager.

Explain what you see as the most important issue facing our community and how are you uniquely qualified to address that issue?

The most important issue is the collision of two threats: the loss of Florida's land and water to unchecked AI infrastructure and overdevelopment, and the coming wave of AI-driven job loss. Florida is losing roughly 125 acres of land a day — about 45,000 acres a year — much of it farmland being bought up by foreign investors and hedge funds for pennies on the dollar and rezoned into sprawl or data centers. Those data centers consume millions of gallons of water annually, strain our power grid, discharge chemical blowdown into already-stressed waterways, and create heat islands near environmentally sensitive land. At the same time, leading voices in tech — including Microsoft's own AI leadership and computer scientist Stuart Russell — have warned that most white-collar work could be automated within 18 months, with potential unemployment as high as 80% across sectors from trucking to most white-collar jobs.

I'm uniquely qualified because I've already proven I can win this fight, not just talk about it. I helped lead the coalition that stopped the Okee-One AI data center on Lake Okeechobee. I refuse AI PAC money, while the leading opponent has taken millions from the same tech interests buying up our land and automating away Florida jobs. And I bring decades of hands-on management experience, building real businesses, managing real risk, and making real decisions, rather than a career spent collecting donor checks.

I will get Florida schools to refocus on fundamentals: skills, critical thinking, cursive, manners, etiquette, ethics, recess, discipline (including drum corps and marching band programs), and instilling the value of hard work. This is one way to combat the AI jobs scissor and the push towards Universal Basic Income.