Mayfield, Vea at first day of Bucs training camp despite contract disputes

TAMPA, Fla. — Baker Mayfield and Vita Vea may be the two most important players on each side of the ball for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and both are heading into the season with unresolved contract situations.

The Buccaneers opened training camp with Vea on the field but not practicing. The defensive tackle requested a trade after not receiving a contract extension. He is due to make nearly $18 million in the final year of his deal. Because he reported to camp but tweaked something during a conditioning workout on Tuesday, he will not be fined for holding out.

Head coach Todd Bowles addressed Vea's status.

"He's been engaged then, and he's engaged now. He came in in great shape. His weight is good. He ran quick yesterday; he tweaked something, so we'll see how he feels," Bowles said.

Veteran wide receiver Chris Godwin offered his perspective on his teammate's situation.

"It's a business. Things will take care of themselves. It's good to see Vita out here. He always looks great. Vita is a great personality on our team," Godwin said.

Meanwhile, quarterback Baker Mayfield was sharp on day one of camp. Mayfield ended contract talks before training camp, sticking to a self-imposed deadline. He will play this season under the final year of his deal, worth $40 million, and could hit free agency after the season.

Running back Bucky Irving spoke to what Mayfield brings to the team.

"That's the same guy that comes in the same way each and every day. Y'all know what this guy does for the football team. He puts his life and his body on the line every Sunday," Irving said.

Bowles made clear the team's focus heading into camp.

"We're not going to make this training camp about what he signed, what he didn't sign, being his contract year. We're just going to play ball," Bowles said.

"I'm not particularly concerned. We talk in the locker room, guys aren't oblivious to what's going on, we understand it's a business. We never question our teammates' ability to go out and perform, or their desire to give their all for the team," Godwin said.

The Buccaneers are coming off an 8-9 season and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2019.



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