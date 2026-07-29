Meet the candidates: Questionnaire for Florida US Senate

Tampa Bay 28 invited more than 200 candidates running in the Aug. 18, 2026, primary election across our five-county area to submit the following: a candidate photo, a 100-word biography, and responses to three questions:



Why are you running for office? In your own words, what differentiates you from your opponents? Explain what you see as the most important issue facing our community and how you are uniquely qualified to address that issue?

The following candidates responded to our questionnaire.

Angie Nixon

Angie Nixon

Background (provided by candidate):

I am a Democratic State Representative from Jacksonville, a mother, union organizer, and small business owner. My leadership is rooted in community and lived experience. I grew up watching my mom work two jobs to get by, lost a cousin to gun violence, and currently run a small business. As a state representative, I have worked on legislation expanding childcare access, addressing price gouging, and challenging Florida’s rigged voting maps. Before this, I led the statewide coalition called Florida for All and have helped register tens of thousands of new voters. Throughout my career, I’ve built power from the ground up focused on the needs of Floridians.

Why are you running for office?

a. I am running for office to address the immediate and urgent needs that the people of Florida are facing. My focus is on lowering everyday costs, creating a healthcare system that works for people, and protecting the benefits such as Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, the VA.

b. Additionally, I will fight to make childcare affordable and accessible because this is an economic investment in our people and communities. People are struggling to put food on their tables and keep a roof over their heads while politicians in Washington are looking out for corporations. I’m running to make sure the government works for us and not against us.

In your own words, what differentiates you from your opponents?

a. I am the only candidate in this race with a proven track record of championing the issues that actually impact ordinary Floridians and delivering legislative results. For the past 6 years, I have remained laser focused on the needs of Floridians and my legislative agenda has reflected that. I have delivered on things like affordable childcare, wage raises, and home insurance in a bipartisan way in the Florida Legislature. We are in a time that requires leaders who will fight through anything for the needs of the people.

b. Effective leadership requires coalition-building without compromising core values. My campaign is a grassroots, pro-labor movement that answers to the people.

Explain what you see as the most important issue facing our community and how are you uniquely qualified to address that issue?

a. The most important issue facing Floridians is the cost of living. People cannot afford to live, raise a family, and retire here, and that is wrong. A public servant must listen to their constituents' needs and act upon them. I have done this on a state level and will continue to do so as your US Senator representing the people of Florida.

b. I am qualified for this position because I answer to the people of Florida first and foremost– no outside influence from either party or outside money will distract me from delivering on the needs of Floridians. I’m especially qualified to address the needs of the people because I’ve actually lived the realities that many Floridians currently face.