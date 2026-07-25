Meet the candidates: Questionnaire for Manatee County Commission D-6 At-Large

Leading up to the 2026 Florida primary (August 19) and general election (November 3), Tampa Bay 28 contacted qualified candidates in Tampa Bay area races. We asked candidates the same three questions and asked for responses to be provided by July 17. These are the candidates' responses to the questionnaire.

Tony Barrett

Background(provided by candidate):

Tony Barrett has proudly called Manatee County home since 1991. He is a retired Firefighter/Paramedic with more than 30 years of public safety service and currently serves as an elected East Manatee Fire Rescue Commissioner. Tony is also the Broker/Owner of Barrett Realty and serves as District Vice President for Florida Realtors. Throughout his career he has focused on leadership, accountability, and bringing people together to solve difficult problems. As CEO of Heroes Welcome Home, he has helped veterans throughout our community. Tony is committed to protecting taxpayers, supporting responsible growth, strengthening public safety, and preserving the quality of life that makes Manatee County a great place to live.

Why are you running for office?

I am running because I believe public service is about serving people, not politics. Throughout my career I have worked in emergency services, business, housing, and community leadership. Those experiences have given me a unique understanding of the challenges facing Manatee County.

In your own words, what differentiates you from your opponents?

My entire career has been centered around service, leadership, and accountability. I have spent decades making critical decisions under pressure as a firefighter and paramedic, overseeing budgets and policy as a Fire Commissioner, helping families as a business owner, and working with nonprofit organizations that serve veterans and our community.

Explain what you see as the most important issue facing our community and how are you uniquely qualified to address that issue?

The greatest challenge facing Manatee County is balancing growth with infrastructure and public safety. Growth is inevitable, but it must be managed responsibly. Roads, emergency services, schools, water resources, and public facilities should not struggle to catch up after development occurs.

John Calovich

John Calovich

Background(provided by candidate):

John Calovich is a dedicated business owner and candidate committed to protecting Manatee County's future through smart growth management, expanded infrastructure, and strong environmental preservation. A principled leader, he champions local government transparency and stands firmly against developer-funded political campaigns. Beyond his civic dedication, Calovich has a strong background of discipline and teamwork, having notably played football for the University of Kansas on a full scholarship. Grounded in his community and proven through both athletics and business ownership, he continues to advocate for responsible development and the preservation of local quality of life for all residents.

Why are you running for office?

I am running to stop irresponsible overbuilding and return the Manatee County government back to the people who actually live here. Our immediate priorities must focus on fixing our strained infrastructure, expanding capacity before approving new developments, and protecting our environment by restoring a 50-foot wetland buffer. Powered by everyday residents rather than developer money, my platform is built on bringing true budget transparency, managing local growth responsibly, and ensuring our community's infrastructure matches our needs.

In your own words, what differentiates you from your opponents?

John Calovich brings a Fresh Perspective & Urgency: We have lived in Manatee County for just over six years, I offer an outsider's fresh perspective. I recognize the pressing problems that the current commission has allowed to slide and I am motivated to act immediately rather than waiting decades.



We have lived in Manatee County for just over six years, I offer an outsider's fresh perspective. I recognize the pressing problems that the current commission has allowed to slide and I am motivated to act immediately rather than waiting decades. John Calovich is Questions Long-Term Incumbents: While opposing candidates have lived in the area for 15 to over 30 years, they are only choosing to run now. He questions why they waited so long to get involved and address the county's challenges while they were working in the community for decades.



While opposing candidates have lived in the area for 15 to over 30 years, they are only choosing to run now. He questions why they waited so long to get involved and address the county's challenges while they were working in the community for decades. John Calovich Refusal of Developer Funding: My campaign is strictly built on not accepting developer money, ensuring my loyalty remains with the residents rather than special interests. I will publicy give any money back, if it is from builders or any packs that like more buildings without infrastructure.



My campaign is strictly built on not accepting developer money, ensuring my loyalty remains with the residents rather than special interests. I will publicy give any money back, if it is from builders or any packs that like more buildings without infrastructure. John Calovich's Commitment to Budget Transparency: John is dedicated to bringing total financial transparency to the county budget.

Explain what you see as the most important issue facing our community and how are you uniquely qualified to address that issue?

As a local business owner I have lived and worked in Manatee County, I understand the everyday practicalities of our community's challenges firsthand. My platform is built on common-sense solutions and accountability:

Independent Voice: I refuse to accept developer money for political campaigns, ensuring that my only allegiance is to the residents of Manatee County. Give Manatee County Government back to the People of Manatee County.



I refuse to accept developer money for political campaigns, ensuring that my only allegiance is to the residents of Manatee County. Give Manatee County Government back to the People of Manatee County. Commitment to Proactive Planning: I am dedicated to aligning infrastructure expansion with actual growth capacity, protecting our environment, and bringing real fiscal transparency to the county budget.