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News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for July 24

News Tonight, July 24
WFTS
News Tonight, July 24
Posted

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of the weekend.

Top Headlines

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips said storms expected to pop up with evening mostly south of I-4.

PM Forecast. 7/24

More of the top stories for (date) from Tampa Bay 28:

Tampa Bay 28 News Latest Headlines | July 24 8 p.m.

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