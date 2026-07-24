Middle school teacher arrested in Sarasota after being charged with sexual battery involving a child

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Sarasota County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said it arrested a teacher at a local middle school who is connected with a sexual battery investigation involving a child.

SCSO said Brian L. Pavluchuk is a teacher at Punta Gorda Middle School. Officials said he was arrested after they conducted interviews and collected witness statements that led detectives to determine he was sexually abusing the victim multiple times over several years.

Authorities said the abuse happened from 2014 to 2017, and Palvuchuk is known to the victim.

"We are deeply troubled by the arrest made today involving a Charlotte County Public Schools employee. While this matter did not occur within a school setting, we want to be clear that every CCPS employee is held to the highest standards of professionalism and integrity, both on and off campus", said Charlotte County Public Schools in a statement.

"We understand the concern and disappointment this creates within our community, and we take these matters seriously. The individual has been placed on administrative leave as we follow established procedures and continue to work closely with the appropriate authorities. We encourage anyone with information related to this matter to contact local law enforcement.

SCSO charged Palvuchuk with felony counts of sexual battery and lewd and lascivious molestation.