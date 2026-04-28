News to Know for April 28

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Tuesday, and if you went outside yesterday and were a little taken aback by yesterday's humidity, I have some good news. Meteorologist Greg Dee says we're back to more comfortable conditions today with lower humidity levels, and while the highs will still climb in to the 90s, the lower humidity levels means we can enjoy spring weather just a little bit longer before Florida summers return.

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News to Know

Proposed Florida congressional map targets Democratic seats, but could bring GOP risks: Gov. Ron DeSantis is putting his proposed Florida congressional map before state lawmakers, a plan that could give Republicans as many as four additional seats on paper heading into the midterms.



Gov. Ron DeSantis is putting his proposed Florida congressional map before state lawmakers, a plan that could give Republicans as many as four additional seats on paper heading into the midterms. Largo woman arrested after calling 911 three times for milk: According to a Pinellas County arrest affidavit, Wyandt first called at about 1:10 a.m. and said she needed milk from inside her home for “her hot coffee.”

WFTS/File/FDOT

According to a Pinellas County arrest affidavit, Wyandt first called at about 1:10 a.m. and said she needed milk from inside her home for “her hot coffee.” Plea deal for former assistant U.S. attorney who stabbed man on Howard Frankland Bridge in 2023: A former assistant U.S. attorney involved in a 2023 stabbing incident on the Howard Frankland Bridge has taken a plea deal.



A former assistant U.S. attorney involved in a 2023 stabbing incident on the Howard Frankland Bridge has taken a plea deal. Man pleads guilty to plotting attack on a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna, Austrian media report: The plot was thwarted, but Austrian authorities still canceled Swift’s three performances in August 2024.



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Today's Weather Outlook

Less humidity and cooler temps this morning. Meteorologist Greg Dee says highs will hit the 90s again with no rain on the forecast.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

April 28, 2026 WX AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It: Debt Collector Rights

Complaints about debt collectors have tripled in recent years, and knowing your legal protections can help you handle those calls. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises consumers to request written validation of any debt before continuing a conversation with a collector to ensure accuracy and protect their rights.

Susan Solves It: Debt Collector Rights

Daly Discoveries

Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly went to check out this upcoming weekend's free "Riverfest" event, which celebrates 10 years along the Tampa Riverwalk. The event is Friday and Saturday and features food, concerts and a play zone for kids.

This weekend's free 'Riverfest' celebrates 10 years along the Tampa Riverwalk

Things to Do this Tuesday, April 28

Explore the history and artifacts during a tour of the Tampa Rough Riders Museum.

When: 11 a.m. Where: Tampa Rough Riders Headquarters and Museum Cost: Free

See Florence + The Machine perform live during the Everybody Scream 2026 Tour.

When: 7:30 p.m. Where: Benchmark International Arena Cost: $55

Watch the production of Stereophonic on stage.

When: 7:39 p.m. Where: Straz Center for the Performing Arts Cost: $161



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.