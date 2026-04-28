Largo woman arrested after calling 911 three times for milk

LARGO, FLA. — A Largo woman was arrested on Sunday after calling 911 three times and saying she needed milk, authorities said.

Michelle WyandT, 50, was charged by the Largo Police Department with misuse of 911 system.

According to a Pinellas County arrest affidavit, Wyandt first called at about 1:10 a.m. and said she needed milk from inside her home for “her hot coffee.”

She called 911 a second time at 1:26 a.m. and hung up.

The third time at 1:27 am., she told a 911 operator that she was “going to keep playing this game every time she needed something from inside the home,” the report stated.

When officers arrived, she was still on the phone with 911.

She told officers she called to retrieve milk from inside her home. There was cold milk sitting on the washer/dryer inside the laundry room, the affidavit stated.

She was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on a $500 bond.