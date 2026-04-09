News to Know for April 9

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Thursday, April 9, and on this day in 1959, NASA introduced America’s first astronauts to the press. Nearly 70 years later, as Artemis II makes history, we can look back at just how far we've come in space exploration.

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News to Know

Ceasefire in the Iran war teeters in the face of disagreements over Lebanon and the Strait of Hormuz: Hours after the ceasefire was announced — amid disagreement over whether it included a pause in fighting between Israel and Hezbollah — Israel pounded Beirut with airstrikes.



Hours after the ceasefire was announced — amid disagreement over whether it included a pause in fighting between Israel and Hezbollah — Israel pounded Beirut with airstrikes. Multiple Hillsborough County schools are closing down in 2027; parents aren't on board: Parents and community advocates told Tampa Bay 28's Jada Williams they feel left out of the decision-making process. WFTS

Cleanup planned to support Lakeland man fined while sheltering homeless families: A Lakeland man who has racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines for housing people experiencing homelessness may soon get some help of his own.



A Lakeland man who has racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines for housing people experiencing homelessness may soon get some help of his own. Tampa 16-year-old creates AI-powered SAT prep app to help students save thousands on tutoring: Eric MacDonald built AceIt to provide an accessible and affordable alternative to expensive SAT tutors. The app already has more than 10,000 users.



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Replay | Good Morning Tampa Bay

Today's Weather Outlook

Another day of showers and very strong winds. Meteorologist Greg Dee says this pattern will change overnight before clear skies on Friday.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

April 9 2026 WX AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Solar panels are popping up on homes all over the Tampa Bay Area, but problems and concerns about these systems are among the top topics Tampa Bay 28 receives emails about from viewers. Tampa Bay 28's Susan El Khoury goes over some solar 101s and key things you should know before signing a deal.

Susan Solves It: Questions to ask if considering solar for your home

Tampa Bay's road trip continues

The Bolts will look to bounce back from Tuesday's 6-2 loss against the Ottawa Senators as they head into tonight's face-off against the Montreal Canadiens.

Despite this week's back-to-back losses, the Bolts remain atop the Atlantic Division with 102 points. While the Senators and Sabres are also technically tied with Tampa Bay, both with 102 points, the Lightning remains first in tie-breakers.

The puck drops at the Centre Bell arena at 7 p.m.

Coverage for tonight's game starts at 6:30 p.m. on The Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Daly Discoveries

"Puppy hugging experience" helps dogs become heroes at Palmetto nonprofit. Dogs Inc puppy fun and campus tour is open to all and costs $30 per person.

'Puppy hugging experience' helps dogs become heroes at Palmetto nonprofit

Things to Do this Thursday, April 9

Soar across 5 thrilling zip lines, conquer daring high ropes challenges, and soak in breathtaking Tampa Bay views while exploring 400 acres of coastal wilderness.

When: Book a time on the website Where: Empower Adventures Tampa Bay Cost: $79

Explore fresh produce, delicious eats and unique treasures from local vendors at Downtown’s Backyard Market in Poe Plaza.

When: 12 p.m. Where: Poe Plaza Cost: Free to attend, prices vary per item



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.