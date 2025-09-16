How to watch Tampa Bay Lightning games for the 2025-26 season

Tampa Bay Lightning fans now have complete details on where to watch games this season on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66.

In May, the team along with Scripps Sports announced the games will broadcast on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66. You can tune in via broadcast channel 66.1. Now, there's a list of where you can find The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 on cable and streaming platforms. Cable and streaming options include Charter Spectrum (channel 17), DirecTV (66), Frontier (23), Blue Stream (5), Summit (9) and fuboTV.

Lightning games will also stream live through the existing Lightning app for $66 per season. Fans can subscribe on computers, mobile devices and smart TV platforms, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.

Fans in Orlando, Gainesville, Tallahassee and Pensacola can also watch Lightning games on local stations in those markets.

The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 also airs Tampa Bay 28 news programming and entertainment and sports shows. Fans can find viewing information at www.TampaBayLightning.com/HowtoWatch.

Scripps Sports will produce all broadcasts with Dave Randorf on play-by-play, Brian Engblom providing color analysis and Gabby Shirley handling rinkside reporting. Paul Kennedy will host studio coverage, with analysts Dave Andreychuk, Braydon Coburn, Adam Hall, Pat Maroon and Ryan Malone.

Regular season begins on Oct. 9.

Scripps Sports, The Spot - Tampa Bay 66, and Tampa Bay 28 are all owned by the E.W. Scripps Company.