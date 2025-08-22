News to Know for August 22

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

It's Friday, which means we've survived yet another week. Tampa is set for quite a busy night as Katy Perry takes the stage at Benchmark International Arena and Little Big Town performs at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater. If you're heading near either of the venues, make sure you leave a little early—traffic is sure to get backed up.

News to Know

Some homeowners could be forced to buy flood insurance: Clearwater is preparing to update its flood maps, which could put homeowners into new flood zones and require many to buy insurance.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says storms are moving across parts of Tampa Bay this morning. High chances of rain are expected to last until 1 p.m.

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Scams have become such a problem that a new report found the majority of US adults say they've been the victim of a financial scam in the last year. We look at the steps you should take if your information is compromised.

Daly Discoveries

Catch "The Lure of Florida Fishing" exhibit at the Tampa Bay History Center in downtown Tampa. The playful, colorful tribute to Florida nature (and marketing) is included with museum admission.

Things to Do this Friday, August 22

Watch Katy Perry perform during her "The Lifetimes" tour.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa Cost: Ticket information here

Cheer on the Rays as they play the St. Louis Cardinals.

When: 7:30 p.m. Where: 1 Steinbrenner Dr, Tampa Cost: $30

See a new exhibition at the Tampa Museum of Art.

When: 10 a.m. Where: 20 W Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa Cost: $25



