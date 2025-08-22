Longtime Crab & Fin waiter remains hospitalized after being hit by a car in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. — A longtime waiter at Crab & Fin Seafood Restaurant remains hospitalized after being hit by a car earlier this month.

Michael Ruocco has worked at the seafood restaurant on St. Armands Circle for 35 years.

Scott Macdonald, owner of Crab & Fin, said Michael was hit by a car while riding his bicycle in Sarasota on August 13.

"He's got one of the biggest hearts I've ever seen in this industry and for somebody to care for that duration of time, it's amazing and that's why we're kind of in shock," said Macdonald.

Macdonald said Ruocco started at the restaurant in 1990. He's the restaurant's lead waiter. He describes Michael as genuine with an over-the-top personality.

"He loves what he does. He loves being around people, take care of people and does everything around here from taking care of our landscaping to doing the Christmas lights to decorating for Halloween to handing out candy at Halloween," said Macdonald.

Macdonald said Ruocco loves dressing up for Halloween and would often win any costume contest.

"Michael hands down is the winner every year and each year he seems to set the bar higher and higher," said Macdonald.

Macdonald said Ruocco remains hospitalized in an intensive care unit at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

A restaurant manager started a GoFundMe page to raise money for Ruocco and his medical bills.

"It's just a matter of keeping him in our prayers and hoping that everything works out because he's in bad shape right now and there's nothing we can do, but pray and hope for the best," said Macdonald.

"He's got a big family here and a big community of supporters. Please keep Michael in your prayers and this all hit us out of nowhere. Never know what's going to happen, never think it could happen to yourself or a close friend or family member."

