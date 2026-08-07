News to Know for Aug. 7

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Friday, and next week, kids across Tampa Bay will head back to school. As parents spend their weekend making last-minute preparations, Tampa Bay 28 has everything you need to know before another school year kicks off.

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News to Know

Manatee County Superintendent talks about new schools and safety: Tampa Bay 28 is helping families get ready for the first day of school. So, our team is sitting down with Superintendents across the Tampa Bay area.



Tampa Bay 28 is helping families get ready for the first day of school. So, our team is sitting down with Superintendents across the Tampa Bay area. 'The Bad Guardian' film on guardianship abuse screened on Capitol Hill: I-Team investigator Adam Walser appears as a panelist for the screening of Lifetime film based on real guardianship abuse cases. Tampa Bay 28 Bucs QB Baker Mayfield says he's finished negotiating a contract extension heading into the final year of his deal.

Bucs GM: 'That's just business': Jason Licht spoke publicly for the first time since quarterback Baker Mayfield said he felt "disrespected" and "undervalued" by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' contract extension offer.



Jason Licht spoke publicly for the first time since quarterback Baker Mayfield said he felt "disrespected" and "undervalued" by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' contract extension offer. Trump signs executive orders targeting birthright citizenship: The orders appear to be the administration's latest effort to limit birthright citizenship following a recent Supreme Court decision.



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Today's Weather Outlook

Rain chances return this afternoon. Meteorologist Greg Dee says today's showers will be scattered and much shorter than yesterday's.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Aug 7, 2026 WX AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Daly Discoveries

New Port Richey's Universal Plaza shopping center gets new life from local merchants. Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly explores how several small businesses, with more on the way, have opened in the last few months.

New Port Richey's Universal Plaza shopping center gets new life from local merchants

Things to Do this Friday, August 7