Bucs GM: 'That's just business'

TAMPA — Jason Licht spoke publicly for the first time since quarterback Baker Mayfield said he felt "disrespected" and "undervalued" by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' contract extension offer.

Mayfield made his frustration clear last week.

"To feel disrespected a little bit. That's really the disappointing part – to feel undervalued after thinking you've earned it," he said on July 30th. "If you've waited this long to take care of your franchise quarterback, that's too bad because it's only going to get worse from here. I'm going to have a really good year."

Licht didn't go into detail regarding a specific offer, but confirmed the team views Mayfield as their franchise quarterback.

"I'm not going to get into specifics about the contract and all that stuff, but yeah, we do think he is [a franchise QB]. We love Baker. Our feelings for Baker haven't changed," Licht said after Thursday's practice.

Despite the contract stalemate, Licht said his relationship with Mayfield remains strong.

"Baker is in a great place right now. I've had discussions with him. We're in a very good place," he added. "He is focused on winning and he is focused on having a great year."

The Buccaneers are also navigating a separate contract dispute with defensive tackle Vita Vea, who requested a trade after the team did not meet his contract demands. Vea is holding in at training camp, meaning he is present but not participating in practice.

Licht's tone was notably more measured when discussing whether the relationship with Vea could be repaired.

"Yeah, we love Vita. We've been engaged with his agent recently. I don't know how it's going to end but we've been engaged and that's at least some progress," he said.

Despite receiving trade calls, Licht said he has no intention of moving his Pro Bowl defensive lineman.

"I have no plans on trading Vita," Licht said bluntly.

Licht acknowledged the difficulty of managing two high-profile contract disputes simultaneously.

"It's a puzzle, and it's challenging. Not every situation is going to work out the way you want it to, and it can be frustrating for both the player and for the team," explained. "That's just the way it goes – that's just business."



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Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.

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. Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.