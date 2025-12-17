News to Know for Dec. 17

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Wednesday, Dec. 17, and on this day in 1933, the Chicago Bears defeated the New York Giants 23–21 in the very first NFL championship game. Even though the Bucs have only come away with two Super Bowl championships, 92 years later, football still brings Tampa Bay together every weekend.

News to Know

CAIR files lawsuit against DeSantis over 'blatantly unconstitutional' executive order: The lawsuit was filed in the Northern District of Florida on Tuesday and Reporter Mary O'Connell went to CAIR's press conference and breaks down the details.

The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the shooter.

Parents continue push to transform Apollo Beach school in a K-8 campus: Parents tell Tampa Bay 28's Chad Mills the transformation would keep more families in public schools as charter options grow in the area.

Rob Reiner's son Nick Reiner will be charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the killing of his parents, Los Angeles County prosecutors said Tuesday.



Today's Weather Outlook

Morning temperatures are back in the 50s with some patchy fog, and Meteorologist Greg Dee breaks down the cold front approaching our area.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Car repossessions are surging to record highs, and quick action can help minimize the financial impact. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises acting immediately by contacting your lender, insurance provider, and retrieving your license plate to avoid further costs and complications.

Daly Discoveries

Christmas at Dinosaur World is a weird, fun salute to holiday craziness in Tampa Bay, and reporter Sean Daly went to check it out.

Things to Do this Wednesday, Dec. 17

Pick out beautiful, fresh blooms and create your own custom bouquet at Posies Flower Truck in Hyde Park Village.

When: 12 p.m. Where: 1509 W. Swann Ave, Tampa Cost: $38

Learn how to craft a stunning charcuterie board filled with flavorful meats, cheeses, and garnishes at a charcuterie workshop.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City Cost: $41

Relax and get creative while working on a fun sewing project in a laid-back, welcoming environment at Sew Chill.

When: 5:30 p.m. Where: 2154 University Square Mall, Tampa Cost: Free



