News to Know for Dec. 24

Today is Dec. 24, and kids across the Tampa Bay area will be able to watch Santa as he leaves the North Pole with the NORAD Santa Tracker. For over 70 years, the North American Aerospace Defense Command has been dutifully reporting Santa's location to millions across the globe using radar technology. And great news, as of 6 a.m., it looks like he's officially on his way.

News to Know

AI deepfakes fuel surge in online scams targeting families: Cybersecurity expert warns deepfake technology will become the primary scam tool by late 2026, investigative reporter Adam Walser breaks down how the scams work.

AI deepfakes fuel surge in online scams targeting families: Cybersecurity expert warns deepfake technology will become the primary scam tool by late 2026, investigative reporter Adam Walser breaks down how the scams work. 3 inmates captured in Florida after escape from jail near Atlanta: The inmates, who were captured in south Florida, were able to "compromise" a portion of a cell inside the DeKalb County Jail to make their escape, according to officials.

The Spring of Tampa Bay says domestic violence incidents may increase around the holidays: Mindy Murphy is the president and CEO of the Spring of Tampa Bay. She told Tampa Bay 28's Julie Salomone that incidents increased around the holidays last year.

The Spring of Tampa Bay says domestic violence incidents may increase around the holidays: Mindy Murphy is the president and CEO of the Spring of Tampa Bay. She told Tampa Bay 28's Julie Salomone that incidents increased around the holidays last year. Man taken to the hospital after apparent accidental shooting in Largo: PCSO: PCSO said deputies responded to 3721 140th Ave. North for reports of a male shot with a handgun.

Today's Weather Outlook

High pressure is settling in, leaving us sunny and dry today and into the weekend. Meteorologist Ally Blake breaks down a large cold front expected next week.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Ally Blake's Wednesday Morning Forecast

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Things to Do this Wednesday, Dec. 24

Celebrate the magic of the season with festive rides, games, and holiday fun at Santa’s Carnival during Tampa Bay’s Festival of Lights.

When: 5 p.m. Where: 215 Sydney Washer Road, Dover Cost: $5

Capture a cherished holiday memory with a special photo alongside Santa at the Shops at Wiregrass.

When: 9 a.m. Where: Paseo Dr, Wesley Chapel Cost: $49.99

Experience music, laughter, and dazzling holiday displays at The River Christmas Extravaganza.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 3738 River International Drive, Tampa Cost: Free



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.