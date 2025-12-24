Man taken to the hospital after apparent accidental shooting in Largo: PCSO

LARGO, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said it is investigating after a person was shot and taken to the hospital in Largo.

PCSO said deputies responded to 3721 140th Ave. North for reports of a male shot with a handgun.

The male was taken to the hospital.

PCSO said the shooting appears to be accidental based on preliminary information.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.