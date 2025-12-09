News to Know for Dec. 9

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Tuesday, and Tampa Bay is getting a real taste of “winter” this morning. But don’t worry, winter here means highs will just struggle to reach the 70s this afternoon. So while it may not be real winter, if you’ve been looking for the perfect day to break out a fun holiday sweater, Meteorologist Ally Blake's forecast means today’s your day.

News to Know

Supreme Court weighs Republican appeal to end limits on party spending in federal election: the court is revisiting a 2001 decision that upheld a provision of federal election law that is more than 50 years old.

St. Petersburg residents can apply for Hurricanes Idalia, Helene recovery funds starting Dec. 15: The program called Sunrise St. Pete Disaster Recovery is $159.8 million in disaster recovery funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Polk County Sheriff's Office

8 teen football players arrested for retail theft at Dick's Sporting Goods: Deputies said the teens from Pennsylvania were arrested after allegedly stealing over $2,000 worth of merchandise, reporter Mary O'Connell breaks down more details.

Deputies said the teens from Pennsylvania were arrested after allegedly stealing over $2,000 worth of merchandise, reporter Mary O'Connell breaks down more details. Tampa police investigate deaths of elderly couple found in home on West Palmira Avenue: Officers said they responded shortly before 3 p.m. on Monday at the request of a friend who reported not having seen or heard from the residents in several months.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake breaks down our chilly start to the day with breezy winds and says afternoon highs will struggle to reach the 70s.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Tuesday morning forecast

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A new report shows most holiday staples cost more this year, though prices for clothing, electronics, and travel have dropped slightly. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises setting a firm holiday budget, watching for deals on discounted items, and avoiding overspending to prevent carrying debt into the new year.

Susan Solves It: Holiday Price Trends

Lightning fall short on the road

The Bolts fell short on Monday night in a 2-0 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. After being shut out in back-to-back games, Tampa Bay's losing streak has now reached four games.

The Bolts will look to turn their luck around when they continue on the road to play the Montréal Canadiens at 7 p.m.

Tonight's game will be simulcast on Tampa Bay 28.

Things to Do this Tuesday, Dec. 9

Move to the beat and break a sweat with an energetic Zumba workout surrounded by the fresh air of the park.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa Cost: Free

Relax and get creative while working on sewing projects in a laid-back, welcoming space.

When: 5 p.m. Where: 2154 University Square Mall, Tampa Cost: Free

Glide around the rink and enjoy music, costumes, and fun activities tied to a different theme each week.

When: 12 p.m. Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa Cost: $18.50



