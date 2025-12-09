Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsGood Morning Tampa Bay

Actions

News to Know for Dec. 9

News to know Dec. 9
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File
News to know Dec. 9
Posted

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Tuesday, and Tampa Bay is getting a real taste of “winter” this morning. But don’t worry, winter here means highs will just struggle to reach the 70s this afternoon. So while it may not be real winter, if you’ve been looking for the perfect day to break out a fun holiday sweater, Meteorologist Ally Blake's forecast means today’s your day.

Good Morning Tampa Bay is streaming NOW through 10 a.m. Watch for free on your favorite mobile and streaming TV platforms.

News to Know

WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.

Replay | Good Morning Tampa Bay

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake breaks down our chilly start to the day with breezy winds and says afternoon highs will struggle to reach the 70s.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Tuesday morning forecast

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A new report shows most holiday staples cost more this year, though prices for clothing, electronics, and travel have dropped slightly. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises setting a firm holiday budget, watching for deals on discounted items, and avoiding overspending to prevent carrying debt into the new year.

Susan Solves It: Holiday Price Trends

Lightning fall short on the road

The Bolts fell short on Monday night in a 2-0 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. After being shut out in back-to-back games, Tampa Bay's losing streak has now reached four games.

The Bolts will look to turn their luck around when they continue on the road to play the Montréal Canadiens at 7 p.m.

Tonight's game will be simulcast on Tampa Bay 28.

Things to Do this Tuesday, Dec. 9

  • Move to the beat and break a sweat with an energetic Zumba workout surrounded by the fresh air of the park.
    • When: 6 p.m.
    • Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa
    • Cost: Free
  • Relax and get creative while working on sewing projects in a laid-back, welcoming space.
    • When: 5 p.m.
    • Where: 2154 University Square Mall, Tampa
    • Cost: Free
  • Glide around the rink and enjoy music, costumes, and fun activities tied to a different theme each week.
    • When: 12 p.m.
    • Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa
    • Cost: $18.50

Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.