St. Petersburg residents can apply for Hurricanes Idalia, Helene recovery funds starting Dec. 15

ST. PETERSBURG — The City of St. Petersburg said residents will be able to apply for newly announced disaster recovery funds for Hurricanes Idalia and Helene starting Dec. 15.

The program called Sunrise St. Pete Disaster Recovery is $159.8 million in disaster recovery funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. St. Pete said the funds are to support residents who need help rebuilding homes, providing rental and mortgage assistance, restoring critical infrastructure, and addressing other urgent community needs from Hurricane Idalia (2023) and Hurricane Helene (2024).

Eligibility requirements from the City of St. Petersburg:

You lived in St. Petersburg and had damage or financial hardship because of Hurricanes Idalia and/or Helene.

You own or rent your home.

You meet program income requirements (Per HUD, most help is for families earning up to 80% of the area’s median income).

Other eligibility requirements depend on the type of assistance available. All eligibility requirements will be detailed in the program guidelines, which will be available prior to program launch.

Applications will be available at this link starting Dec. 15.

Residents can also apply in-person at a Sunrise St. Pete intake and service center:



1914 4th St N., Suite 1920, St. Petersburg, FL 33704 -1111

18th Ave S., St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Monday - Friday (8 a.m. - 6 p.m.), Saturday (9 a.m. - noon)

More information here.