Tampa police investigate deaths of elderly couple found in home on West Palmira Avenue

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) said it is investigating after an elderly couple was found dead inside their home on the 4100 block of West Palmira Avenue.

Officers said they responded shortly before 3 p.m. on Monday at the request of a friend who reported not having seen or heard from the residents in several months.

When police arrived, they discovered both people dead inside the residence. Investigators said there is currently no indication of foul play.

TPD said, this is an ongoing investigation.