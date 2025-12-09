Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Tampa police investigate deaths of elderly couple found in home on West Palmira Avenue

Tampa Police
Scripps News Tampa
Tampa police vehicle.
Tampa Police
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) said it is investigating after an elderly couple was found dead inside their home on the 4100 block of West Palmira Avenue.

Officers said they responded shortly before 3 p.m. on Monday at the request of a friend who reported not having seen or heard from the residents in several months.

When police arrived, they discovered both people dead inside the residence. Investigators said there is currently no indication of foul play.

TPD said, this is an ongoing investigation.

'What’s the point?' Nearly 90% of drivers who appeal school bus camera tickets lose

FL’s controversial school bus cameras are fueling new frustrations for drivers who believe the appeals process is one-sided. Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone continues her coverage.

Most drivers who appeal school bus camera tickets in FL lose, judge explains why

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.