News to Know for Feb. 10, 2026

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.
Today is Tuesday, and hopefully you didn’t put that winter coat away just yet, as Tampa Bay wakes up to another cool morning. Meteorologist Greg Dee says temperatures will rise into the mid-70s and low 80s this afternoon, meaning layers may be your best bet today.
News to Know
- LifeVac anti-choking device used by Florida police departments never received FDA approval: Warning letter: Investigative reporter Adam Walser breaks down the warning letter, which the FDA issued to LifeVac LLC in September 2025.
'Take this seriously': 1 injured in Brooksville brush fire as drought fuels fire danger: Tampa Bay 28's Chad Mills listened to fire officials' concerns as they urged residents to take the burn ban seriously.
- Pinellas County places final grains of sand for beach nourishment project: Tampa Bay 28 spoke with Kelli Hammer Levy, the public works director for Pinellas County, who shared just how big of a difference this project makes.
- Students protest ICE policies after school at Wharton High: Tampa Bay 28 reporter Annette Gutierrez has been covering ICE protests for weeks, and she is now following up on how students are getting involved and making their voices heard.
Today's Weather Outlook
Morning temperatures are in the 40s for most of the Tampa Bay area. Meteorologist Greg Dee says the chilly weather won't last for long as temperatures reach the mid-70s this afternoon.
Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:
Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay
Susan Solves It
Fewer new cars include spare tires as automakers cut weight and costs, leaving drivers vulnerable to blowouts without a tow or an optional add-on. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises checking your vehicle or asking your dealer if a spare tire is included or available as an add-on to avoid costly towing in an emergency.
Things to Do this Tuesday,Feb. 10
- Experience the hit musical “& Juliet” and see Shakespeare’s classic love story turned on its head with pop music and humor.
- When: 7:30 p.m.
- Where: 1010 N. WC MacInnes Place, Tampa
- Cost: $119
- Create fresh, handmade pasta together in a romantic Italian cooking class at DalMoros.
- When: 6:30 p.m.
- Where: 1910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa
- Cost: $175
- Celebrate Florida’s culture, food, rides, and entertainment at the Florida State Fair.
- When: 11 a.m.
- Where: 4800 US Hwy 301 N, Tampa
- Cost: $17.25
