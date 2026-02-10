News to Know for Feb. 10, 2026

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Tuesday, and hopefully you didn’t put that winter coat away just yet, as Tampa Bay wakes up to another cool morning. Meteorologist Greg Dee says temperatures will rise into the mid-70s and low 80s this afternoon, meaning layers may be your best bet today.

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Fewer new cars include spare tires as automakers cut weight and costs, leaving drivers vulnerable to blowouts without a tow or an optional add-on. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises checking your vehicle or asking your dealer if a spare tire is included or available as an add-on to avoid costly towing in an emergency.

Susan Solves It: Spare Tire Shortage

Things to Do this Tuesday,Feb. 10

Experience the hit musical “& Juliet” and see Shakespeare’s classic love story turned on its head with pop music and humor.

When: 7:30 p.m. Where: 1010 N. WC MacInnes Place, Tampa Cost: $119

Create fresh, handmade pasta together in a romantic Italian cooking class at DalMoros.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 1910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa Cost: $175

Celebrate Florida’s culture, food, rides, and entertainment at the Florida State Fair.

When: 11 a.m. Where: 4800 US Hwy 301 N, Tampa Cost: $17.25



