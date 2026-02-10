Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Citrus, Hernando County

'Take this seriously': 1 injured in Brooksville brush fire as drought fuels fire danger

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A Brooksville homeowner is recovering after firefighters say an unauthorized burn sparked a brush fire Monday morning. For firefighters, the incident underscores the increasing fire risk across the region as drought conditions worsen.

Hernando County Fire Rescue responded just before 11:30 a.m. to the area of Fort Dade Avenue just north of Cortez Boulevard, where a grass fire had spread quickly through a front yard.

During the incident, the homeowner suffered burn injuries. She was taken to the Tampa General Hospital Brooksville helicopter pad and airlifted by Med-Trans to a burn center for treatment.

Fire officials say the fire was caused by an unauthorized burn and is part of a broader trend they are seeing throughout Hernando County and across the area.

“The fire threat level is increasing daily,” said Hernando County Fire Rescue Chief Paul Hasenmeier.

Hasenmeier said the region is experiencing substantial dryness, with rainfall totals well below normal.

“I think we’re ten or eleven inches below normal,” he said.

Hernando County has been under a burn ban since Jan. 8, and similar restrictions are in place across much of the region as drought conditions intensify.

“The message to the public is take this seriously,” the chief said.

Fire officials warn that with little rain expected and the rainy season not beginning until June, the risk of fires will remain high.

“Without any anticipated rainfall in the forecast, we advise all residents: do not burn,” Hasenmeier said. “No burns of any kind.”


