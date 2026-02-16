News to Know for Feb. 16

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Monday, and we're slowly easing back into the week after a weekend full of candy, flowers and heart shaped decor. If you went to bed on the early side last night, then you may have missed the thunderstorms rolling across Tampa Bay. Meteorologist Greg Dee says the rain has officially made its way out of our area and luckily, we'll see sunny skies these next few days.

News to Know

'The entire foundation underneath is gone': Largo family loses home in morning fire, forced to start over: A Largo mother told reporter Annette Gutierrez she is still in shock after a fire tore through her family’s home Wednesday morning, leaving them displaced and searching for a fresh start.



Ybor City celebrates 52nd annual Illuminated Knight Parade with enhanced security measures: Tampa Bay 28's Annette Gutierrez went to the event, which is dedicated to raising money for higher education and has awarded local students over $5 million in scholarships throughout its history.



Today's Weather Outlook

Comfortable morning temps under cloudy skies. Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll see a nice northwest breeze this afternoon under clear skies.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Tampa Bay 28 Weather Feb 16, 2026

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Insurance companies may only cover after-market parts for vehicle repairs, leaving drivers to pay out-of-pocket for more expensive OEM options unless their policy includes specific coverage. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises drivers to review their insurance policies for OEM parts coverage and to understand any limitations before repairs are needed.

Susan Solves It: After-Market Parts

Daly Discoveries

"Titanic: An Immersive Voyage" exhibit arrives in Tampa with new focus on the infamous ship's passengers. Adult tickets start at $27. Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly says you should give yourself 90 minutes to see the whole show.

'Titanic: An Immersive Voyage' arrives in Tampa with focus on ship's passengers

Things to Do this Monday, Feb. 16

Test your music knowledge and luck in a lively game of Jukebox Bingo filled with beats and prizes.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City Cost: Free

Push your limits and energize your day with an outdoor fitness session led by MADabolic trainers.

When: 5:30 p.m. Where: 1910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa Cost: Free

Celebrate Florida’s culture with rides, tasty fair foods, entertaining shows, and unique exhibits at the Florida State Fair.

When: 11 a.m. Where: 4800 US Hwy 301 N, Tampa Cost: $17.99



