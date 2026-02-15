Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man shot and killed inside his St. Pete home: SPPD

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) is investigating a shooting that happened in the 2500 block of 7th Street South Saturday.

At 7:30 p.m., police responded to the call of an adult man shot in his home, where the victim later died of his injuries.

SPPD does not believe this was random, and the incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

