News to Know for Feb. 18

Today is Wednesday, Feb. 18, and on this day in 2021, NASA’s Perseverance rover successfully landed on Mars after launching from right here in Florida at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. More than five years later, the rover is still exploring the Martian surface, searching for signs of ancient life and collecting samples that could one day make their way back to Earth.
News to Know
- Lawmakers push plan to scrap license plate stickers and modernize vehicle registration: Capital reporter Forrest Saunders breaks down the bill (HB 841), which would eliminate the physical decals.
'Do better': Homeowners blast proposed government center north of Lakeland: Tampa Bay 28's Chad Mills went to a community meeting, where dozens of homeowners voiced opposition to a proposed new government center the county might build along Kathleen Road, a few miles north of I-4.
- Buildings painted pink ahead of demolition to make way for 29-story tower: John Vitale added a splash of color to the block. He told Tampa Bay 28's Julie Salomone he painted the buildings pink.
- Both sides are still far apart on negotiations to end the shutdown, White House says: Senate Democrats recently sent a counteroffer to the White House and to Congressional Republicans, but a White House official told Scripps News Tuesday both sides remain far apart.
Today's Weather Outlook
Warm weather continues as humidity increases. Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll start in the 60s this morning before a steady afternoon warm-up.
Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:
Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay
Susan Solves It
Tampa ranked among the top five U.S. cities for cancelled home sales in December, with about one in five deals falling through due to inspections, high mortgage costs, and buyer choice. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises homebuyers and sellers to prepare for inspections, understand financing costs, and stay aware of market inventory trends to avoid last-minute deal cancellations.
Things to Do this Wednesday, Feb. 18
- Show off your skills and have fun playing soccer with fellow enthusiasts.
- When: 9:30 a.m.
- Where: 1910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa
- Cost: $16
- Sing along to hits as Boy George & Culture Club take the stage on their North American tour.
- When: 8 p.m.
- Where: 5223 Orient Rd, Tampa
- Cost: $155
Savor a curated dining experience paired with Hillrock whiskeys at Ulele.
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: 1810 N Highland Ave, Tampa
- Cost: $135
