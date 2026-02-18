News to Know for Feb. 18

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Wednesday, Feb. 18, and on this day in 2021, NASA’s Perseverance rover successfully landed on Mars after launching from right here in Florida at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. More than five years later, the rover is still exploring the Martian surface, searching for signs of ancient life and collecting samples that could one day make their way back to Earth.

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Warm weather continues as humidity increases. Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll start in the 60s this morning before a steady afternoon warm-up.

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Tampa ranked among the top five U.S. cities for cancelled home sales in December, with about one in five deals falling through due to inspections, high mortgage costs, and buyer choice. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises homebuyers and sellers to prepare for inspections, understand financing costs, and stay aware of market inventory trends to avoid last-minute deal cancellations.

Things to Do this Wednesday, Feb. 18

Show off your skills and have fun playing soccer with fellow enthusiasts.

When: 9:30 a.m. Where: 1910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa Cost: $16

Sing along to hits as Boy George & Culture Club take the stage on their North American tour.

When: 8 p.m. Where: 5223 Orient Rd, Tampa Cost: $155

Savor a curated dining experience paired with Hillrock whiskeys at Ulele. When: 7 p.m. Where: 1810 N Highland Ave, Tampa Cost: $135



