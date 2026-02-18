Buildings painted pink ahead of demolition to make way for 29-story tower

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Several buildings in downtown St. Petersburg have been painted pink to bring attention to new construction.

The old apartment buildings are located on 4th Street South and 4th Avenue South date back nearly 100 years.

John Vitale added a splash of color to the block. He painted the buildings pink.

He's a local mural artist and is working to transform the buildings into works of art.

Several artists will join him on Saturday, Feb. 21, to paint on the pink backdrop.

"It's something that we all do every day so why not just do it here? It's kind of cool because it's under one roof so to speak and the impermanence of it doesn't really bother us cause that's what street art is all about it. It's there today and gone tomorrow," said John Vitale, Owner of Vitale Brothers.

Valor Real Estate Development plans to demolish the existing buildings and construct a 29-story condominium.

"This new icon is being born. The Roche Bobois St. Pete Tower which has 164 units, it has small units from studios and one bedrooms, two bedrooms, three bedrooms as well twelve penthouses," said Moises Agami, CEO of Valor Real Estate Development.

The new luxury high-rise will also include retail and restaurant space. The condo building will incorporate art into its design, including a lobby installation and murals on every floor.

"We have some awesome, very talented artists doing some art for the building. You know, we have this 4,000 square-foot plaza, it’s really celebrating art. We have an incredible major art piece coming there which we haven’t released just yet, but for us art is the highest and best expression of luxury," said Agami.

The project will create both temporary and permanent jobs.

"Over half $1 billion economic impact creating over 3,000 jobs as well as the permanent jobs that we’re going to be creating with the running and maintaining of the building," said Agami.

For more information on The Roche Bobois St. Pete Tower, click here.



From the courtroom to your commute, Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. She also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.