News to Know for Feb. 27

It's Friday, which means we've nearly made it through the week. To celebrate, our Good Morning Tampa Bay crew hit the road to explore Lake Wales this morning as part of our community show. During our time, we learned about the city's history, checked out all the attractions the area has to offer and spoke with local leaders. We love connecting with all different communities in Tampa Bay, and who knows, maybe we'll come to your neighborhood next.

News to Know

Cuban government says it shot and killed 4 men, local Cuban exile mourns loss of 2 friends: Montes de Oca, a Cuban exile, told reporter Blake Phillips he knew both Cruz Gomez and Ortega Casanova wanted to bring freedom to Cuba, which is why he does not believe what the Cuban government is saying.



Detective Smith said over the past three decades, technology has advanced and departments can now use genetic genealogy to help solve crimes.

Residents in South St. Pete push for road safety improvements: Residents who live along Martin Luther King Jr. Street South told Tampa Bay 28's Casey Albritton change is necessary.



Residents who live along Martin Luther King Jr. Street South told Tampa Bay 28's Casey Albritton change is necessary. St. Pete gears up for 2026 Grand Prix: St. Petersburg is preparing for a busy weekend as the city gears up to host the Firestone Grand Prix. Defending IndyCar Series champion Alex Palou told Tampa Bay 28's Kevin Lewis the streets of downtown St. Pete hold a special place in his career.

Today's Weather Outlook

Foggy morning with temperatures in the 50s. Meteorologist Ally Blake says we'll see some showers and storms in the afternoon.

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Bolts' five-game win streak comes to an end

Despite coming back from an early three-goal deficit, the Bolts’ win streak ended last night in a 5-4 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Tampa Bay rallied twice in the game after falling behind 3-0 in the opening minutes. Brayden Point and Dominic James each scored to help even the score, but Carolina regained the lead on a third-period power-play goal.

The loss marks just the Lightning’s second regulation defeat in their last 23 games.

The Bolts will look to start a new win streak when they host the Buffalo Sabres at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Coverage for Saturday's game starts at 6:30 p.m. on The Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Things to Do this Friday, Feb. 27

Soar through the treetops on a sunset zip line adventure with scenic views.

When: 4:30 p.m. Where: 423 Lafayette Blvd, Oldsmar Cost: $79

Watch laser light shows that fill the night sky with colors and patterns.

When: 5:30 p.m. Where: 4801 E Fowler Ave, Tampa Cost: $20

Glide across the water on a relaxing sunset paddle and enjoy a laid-back happy hour experience.

When: 5 p.m. Where: 310 W 7th Ave #5404, Tampa Cost: $25



