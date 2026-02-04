News to Know for Feb. 4

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Wednesday, and if you've spent the past few days shivering, today brings relief in the form of sunny skies. Meteorologist Greg Dee says Florida weather is making a return this afternoon, so eat lunch outside, take a stroll and enjoy the warmth before our next cold front.

News to Know

Politicians call for investigation into local faculty after student ICE protests during school hours: Mia Tina, a senior at Lennard High School, said she wasn't able to participate in Tuesday's protest but witnessed Friday's walkout. Tina described the scene during the walkout to Tampa Bay 28's Annette Gutierrez.



Realtor discovers her home being used in fake rental post and Facebook wouldn't remove it: Andrea Stoll said her Tampa townhouse photos and description were used in a fake Facebook rental listing. She told Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury the platform initially refused to remove it despite multiple reports. WFTS

Expert compares possible costs for Rays’ next stadium: Tampa Bay 28 anchor Paul LaGrone spoke with Neil DeMause the author of "Field of Schemes," who follows stadium sagas nationwide.



Family sues Florida fertility clinic after their child is found to be genetically unrelated: A couple in Florida is suing a local fertility clinic for implanting them with the wrong embryo, resulting in a child who has no genetic ties to either of her parents.

Today's Weather Outlook

Florida weather returns today. Meteorologist Greg Dee says most of the state will get a nice break from the cold before our next cold front.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A viewer asked whether pet insurance is worth the cost, and this report outlines what to check before buying a policy, from coverage to reimbursement rules. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises reviewing coverage details, understanding exclusions, and considering building your own emergency fund if you’re unsure about purchasing a policy.

Bolts overtime win secures four-game win streak

The Bolts were back indoors last night at Benchmark International Arena to host the Buffalo Sabres and pushed the game into overtime once again before securing another victory.

A goal from Darren Raddysh in the last 26 seconds of regulation time tied the score and sent the game into extra time before an OT goal from Jake Guentzel gave the Bolts their fourth win in a row as they sit atop the Atlantic Division.

The Bolts will look to increase the win streak to five games when they host the rival Florida Panthers on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Daly Discoveries

Let's rock! New exhibit at Tampa Bay History Center celebrates the glory of vintage guitars. Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly went to the new playful musical exhibit, which is included with admission and runs until May 3.

Things to Do this Wednesday, Feb. 4

Savor a variety of delicious eats from local vendors at the Mayor’s Food Truck Fiesta.

When: 11 a.m. Where: 241-, 263 E Madison St, Tampa, Cost: Free

Watch the heartwarming Studio Ghibli film “From Up on Poppy Hill” on the big screen.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa Cost: $12

Create your own masterpiece while enjoying drinks with friends at the Galentine’s Paint + Sip.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 1910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa Cost: $32



