News to Know for Jan. 14

Today is Wednesday, and the Tampa Bay area is preparing for a chilly next 48 hours. Meteorologist Ally Blake says our high on Thursday is likely going to be early in the morning, with temperatures falling into the 50s and 40s quickly. Even though we may finish off the week a little cold, Florida winter will make a return this weekend.

News to Know

Tampa Bay housing company helps 'missing middle' workers afford rent while saving for homeownership: Tina Gilbert, who lives at University Row apartments, told reporter Michael Paluska she had to find cheaper housing because her rent was about to increase to $1,800 for a one-bedroom.

Trump cancels meetings with Iranian officials and tells protesters 'help is on its way': The demonstrations are the biggest Iran has seen in years, spurred by the collapse of Iranian currency that has morphed into a larger test of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's repressive rule.



Indian Rocks Beach to consider proposed paid parking program at beach access spots: Right now, those parking spots are free, and reporter Mary O'Connell asked people their thoughts on the measure.

Standoff against ICE continues in Minneapolis, as Trump administration promises a new surge: The Trump administration has doubled down on its immigration enforcement in the city, where federal agents are clashing with protesters.

Today's Weather Outlook

Mild temps and some evening showers. Meteorologist Ally Blake breaks down tomorrow's cold front as cool air rushes in.

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Bolts chase longest streak in franchise history after 11th straight win

The Tampa Bay Lightning have moved into first place in the Atlantic Division after a 2-1 victory against the Penguins last night.

J.J. Moser found the back of the net in the third period and Nikita Kucherov scored the deciding goal in overtime.

The Bolts will hit the road once again to faceoff against the St. Louis Blues at 8 p.m. on Friday, and if they win, it would mark the longest win streak in franchise history.

Coverage for Friday's game starts at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Things to Do this Wednesday, Jan. 14

Go see stand-up comedian Gigi Leflair perform a live show at the Funny Bone Comedy Club When: 7 p.m. Where: 600 E 8th Ave. C-112, Tampa Cost: $27



Compete in a lively trivia night with host Callie, testing your knowledge, sharing laughs and battling for top prizes with friends.

When: 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. Where: 1925 E 6th Ave, Tampa Cost: Free

Create a beautiful bouquet of roses on canvas while sipping, socializing and enjoying a guided step-by-step painting experience.

When: 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Where: 201 N Dale Mabry Hwy Tampa Cost: Free - Food and drinks available for purchase



