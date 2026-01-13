Tampa Bay housing company helps 'missing middle' workers afford rent while saving for homeownership

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A unique housing model in Manatee County is addressing the affordability crisis facing essential workers who earn too much for subsidies but struggle to afford market-rate housing.

One Stop Housing, a construction company that operates alongside nonprofit One Stop Cares, is opening The Nest at Robin's Apartments in the coming months. The 182-unit apartment complex prioritizes housing for first responders, teachers, nurses, and other essential workers, often called the "missing middle.”

"You will pay $2,500 over in St. Armand Circle for what you can get here for $825 a month," said Jimmy Brandstrader, a tenant at One Stop Housing's Robin's Apartments.

The company's approach combines for-profit construction with philanthropic goals, pouring money back into its nonprofit arm to keep rents affordable and help tenants save for homeownership.

Tina Gilbert, who lives at University Row apartments, said she had to find cheaper housing because her rent was about to increase to $1,800 for a one-bedroom.

"I pay $975 for a studio," Gilbert said, adding that the $800 monthly savings means "I have hardly any bills."

Audrey Abraham, executive director of One Stop Cares, said the model goes beyond collecting rent.

"This is not just about collecting rent, it's way, way more than that; it's about giving hope," Abraham said.

Abraham said no other apartment complex operates with an in-house nonprofit model like theirs.

"We're one of a kind," Abraham said.

The nonprofit helps prevent homelessness and assists tenants facing financial hurdles. Abraham said their most remarkable success stories involve tenants who eventually save enough money to buy their own homes.

"It's always a success when we see them keep their roof over their head, period. But the greatest is when they come to us and say, I'm moving out because I have saved enough. You've helped me along the way through my hurdles, and now I'm buying my own place," Abraham said.

Mark Vengroff, managing partner of One Stop Housing and chairman of One Stop Cares, said the company builds 38% to 40% below market rate throughout the entire process. Their operating costs are nearly half of those of traditional property management companies.

The newest addition to the campus of Robin’s Apartments, called the Nest at Robin's Apartments received overwhelming interest when it posted availability. Within five weeks, 450 families signed up, forcing the company to close the waiting list.

100 of the 182 units are reserved for Manatee County Sheriff's Department deputies, school district employees, and City of Bradenton workers.

Nick Agrusa, project manager for The Nest at Robin’s, said the work addresses housing insecurity in Manatee County.

"It's a calling for me. So when I see the housing, the building full, full house, then it really does make me feel fantastic," Agrusa said.

Vengroff said market-rate rent for similar units would range from $1,600 to $1,700 monthly, compared to their $1,100 rate, resulting in savings of approximately $7,000 annually for tenants.

"That's substantial when you factor in all of the utility bills and everything, and the rent that they don't have to pay. It's very meaningful for someone, and that they can do a lot with that seven grand," Vengroff said.

One Stop Housing has an additional 800 units in the pipeline to meet growing demand and future projects in the works.

This story was reported on-air by Michael Paluska and converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Paluska and our editorial team verify all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.