News to Know for Jan. 15

Today is Thursday, and Tampa Bay is bundling up for a chilly Friday morning wake-up as Freeze Warnings are issued across the area. Meteorologist Greg Dee says you'll need a jacket all day today, and recommends bringing a heavier coat if you have any outdoor plans for this evening.

LIST: Cold weather shelters to open in Tampa Bay area: Temperatures are expected to drop on Thursday across the Tampa Bay area. Here are cold-weather shelters available. This list will be updated as more counties release information.



Florida continues to rank third in the nation for the number of reported human trafficking cases, according to national data. Capital reporter Forrest Saunders covers Wednesday's press conference.

Tampa Bay educators look to solutions as school districts work to fill teacher vacancies: Hernandez was a teacher for about 19 years. She shared with reporter Mary O'Connell how it wasn't without its challenges.



A federal officer shot a person in the leg in Minneapolis after being attacked with a shovel during an arrest Wednesday, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.



Morning showers with temperatures in the 50s. Meteorologist Greg Dee says Friday morning will be one of the coldest we've seen in some time.

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

A new report highlights the best times to find used car bargains, but Florida buyers must take extra precautions since used cars have fewer legal protections and are often sold as-is. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises having any used car inspected by an independent mechanic before finalizing the purchase.

A&G Diner in Brandon blends American and Greek comfort food for the community. Open Tuesday through Sunday, the new spot serves breakfast all day. Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly went to check it out.

A&G Diner in Brandon blends American and Greek comfort food for the community

Browse unique goods and treats from local vendors at the Heights Local Market.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 5023 N. Florida Ave., Tampa Cost: Free

Paint an ocean wave while sipping wine at Tampa Canvas and Wine.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 10828 Perez Dr, Tampa Cost: Free

Learn new moves and have a blast at line dancing lessons.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City Cost: Free



