LIST: Cold weather shelters to open in Tampa Bay area

Temperatures are expected to drop on Thursday across the Tampa Bay area. Here are cold-weather shelters available. This list will be updated as more counties release information.
Citrus County
No information provided
Hernando County
No information provided
Hillsborough County
No information provided
Pasco County
Two Cold Weather Shelters will be opening in Pasco County on Jan. 15 and Jan. 16
- Shady Hills Mission Chapel: 15925 Greenglen Lane, Spring Hill
Call 727-856-2948 for more info
- First Nazarene Church of Zephyrhills: 6151 12th Street, Zephyrhills
Call 615-483-4356 for more info
- Both shelters open from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m. each day
Pinellas County
No information provided
Polk County
No information provided
Hardee County
No information provided
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.
Family mourns Brandon High School student killed by train
Jewell McMillan, Jamar's mother, tells Tampa Bay 28 reporter Annette Gutierrez she didn't realize Wednesday night would be the last time she'd see her son alive
'I'm really heartbroken': Family mourns Brandon High School student killed by train