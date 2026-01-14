LIST: Cold weather shelters to open in Tampa Bay area

Temperatures are expected to drop on Thursday across the Tampa Bay area. Here are cold-weather shelters available. This list will be updated as more counties release information.

Citrus County

No information provided

Hernando County

No information provided

Hillsborough County

No information provided

Pasco County

Two Cold Weather Shelters will be opening in Pasco County on Jan. 15 and Jan. 16



Shady Hills Mission Chapel: 15925 Greenglen Lane, Spring Hill

Call 727-856-2948 for more info



First Nazarene Church of Zephyrhills: 6151 12th Street, Zephyrhills

Call 727-856-2948 for more info

Call 615-483-4356 for more info



Both shelters open from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m. each day

Pinellas County

No information provided

Polk County

No information provided

Hardee County

No information provided

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.