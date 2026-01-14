Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LIST: Cold weather shelters to open in Tampa Bay area

Temperatures are expected to drop on Thursday across the Tampa Bay area. Here are cold-weather shelters available. This list will be updated as more counties release information.

Citrus County

No information provided

Hernando County

No information provided

Hillsborough County

No information provided

Pasco County

Two Cold Weather Shelters will be opening in Pasco County on Jan. 15 and Jan. 16

  • Shady Hills Mission Chapel: 15925 Greenglen Lane, Spring Hill
    Call 727-856-2948 for more info
  • First Nazarene Church of Zephyrhills: 6151 12th Street, Zephyrhills
    Call 615-483-4356 for more info
  • Both shelters open from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m. each day

Pinellas County

No information provided

Polk County

No information provided

Hardee County

No information provided

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

