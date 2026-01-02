News to Know for Jan. 2

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is the first Friday of 2026, and it looks like we’ll get a short break from the chilly weather as we head into the weekend. Meteorologist Ally Blake says warmer temperatures will be back this afternoon, just before another cold front rolls in. So take advantage of the warmer weather today, and don’t worry, there’s still plenty of indoor action happening around Tampa Bay this weekend.

News to Know

Widow wins $1.1M lawsuit against Florida sheriff's office but may wait years to collect money: Pamela Martin received her last kiss and "I love you" from her husband Michael Keen in February 2021. She told I-Team investigative reporter Adam Walser “not a day goes by that I don’t think about him.”

Here's what to know about a deadly fire at a Swiss Alpine bar's New Year celebration: Swiss investigators are probing what caused a fire in a bar at an Alpine ski resort that left around 40 people dead and another 115 injured during a New Year's celebration.

Police Cantonale Valaisanne/AP The interior building where a fire broke out leaving people dead and injured, during New Year’s celebration, in Crans-Montana, Swiss Alps, Switzerland, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. (Police Cantonale Valaisanne via AP)

Neighborhood opposition sways vote to block Talbot House move to Memorial Blvd.: Wanda Avery lives in an area right by Memorial Boulevard. She told Rebecca Petit that in the two decades she has lived there, she has seen an uptick in people experiencing homelessness.

Wanda Avery lives in an area right by Memorial Boulevard. She told Rebecca Petit that in the two decades she has lived there, she has seen an uptick in people experiencing homelessness. Bucs focused on beating Panthers, but need help to win division: Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said the team had a good week of practice and had good energy. Reporter Kyle Burger breaks down the season so far before Saturday's game.



Today's Weather Outlook

We'll start the day with another cool morning, followed by a warmer afternoon. Meteorologist Ally Blake says our next cold front could bring some rain on Saturday.

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A new report shows Florida drivers with poor credit pay nearly double the annual auto insurance premiums compared to those with average credit. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises monitoring your credit score, paying bills on time, and keeping credit utilization low to help lower auto insurance costs.

Lightning's 3rd period comeback secures 6th win in a row

The Bolts rallied from a late deficit in the third period against the Los Angeles Kings and came out on top for their sixth consecutive win. Tampa Bay went into the final period last night tied 3-3, but found themselves behind when the Kings found the back of the net at 1:37 in the third.

Anthony Cirelli fought back with his 11th goal late in the third to tie the score again. Moments later, Jake Guentzel finished the game and secured the Bolts a 5-3 win.

The Lightning are now on a six-game win streak and they'll look to keep it going when they close out their road trip against the San Jose Sharks tomorrow at 4 p.m.

Coverage for Saturday's game starts at 3:30 p.m. on The Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Things to Do this Friday, Jan. 2

Experience the gripping tale of friendship, loyalty, and survival with a live performance of The Outsiders .

When: 8 p.m. Where: 1010 N. WC MacInnes Place, Tampa Cost: $168

. Marvel at jaw-dropping stunts, incredible performers, and dazzling acts at Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey’s The Greatest Show On Earth.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa Cost: $44

Dance the night away wearing headphones tuned to DJs spinning different beats at Silent Disco Fridays.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa Cost: $17



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.