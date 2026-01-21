News to Know for Jan. 21

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Wednesday, and warmer weather has finally returned to the Tampa Bay area. Meteorologist Greg Dee says an eastern breeze will make it feel chilly this morning, but highs will climb back up to the 70s this afternoon. Celebrate the middle of the week by getting outside this afternoon, but don't forget to bring a jacket with you early in the day.

News to Know

Sarasota school board passes controversial ICE cooperation resolution in 3-2 vote following student protests: Tampa Bay 28's Annette Gutierrez has been following local ICE protests since the shooting of Renee Good. Now, she is following through on how these protests are impacting schools.

Florida Senate advances narrower public marijuana smoking ban after last year's failure: A Senate committee unanimously approved SB 986, advancing legislation that would ban smoking or vaping marijuana in public places such as beaches, parks and shared common areas. Capital reporter Forrest Saunders breaks down the details.

Tampa Bay 28 gets glimpse inside construction of 2 new Manatee County schools as area sees rapid growth: Tampa Bay 28's Mary O'Connell spoke with Melinda Lundy, the founding principal of Rye Ranch Elementary School, at the school's construction site on Tuesday.

Tampa Bay 28's Mary O’Connell spoke with Melinda Lundy, the founding principal of Rye Ranch Elementary School, at the school’s construction site on Tuesday. Congress advances deal to fund government, potentially averting shutdown: Progress on the deal makes a government shutdown this month less likely, but it involves some serious compromises on funding for ICE and immigration enforcement.

Today's Weather Outlook

Warmer weather returns today. Meteorologist Greg Dee says afternoon highs will climb back up to the 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Tampa Bay 28 Weather Jan 21, 2026

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Rising demand for microchips that power AI data centers could trigger shortages and drive up prices for everyday consumer electronics. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises staying informed about potential supply chain issues and planning major electronics purchases ahead of possible price hikes.

Susan Solves It: AI Chip Shortage

Lightning secure victory at home before hitting the road again

The Bolts' point streak hit 14 games last night after they secured a 4-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks at Benchmark International Arena.

Tampa Bay found themselves a goal behind late into the first period, but immediately evened the score less than a minute later with a Brandon Hagel goal.

The Bolts effectively managed the rest of the game with goals from Anthony Cirelli and Jake Guentzel, before Hagel ended the game with an empty-netter goal.

The Lightning will hit the road again on Friday to take on the Chicago Blackhawks at 7 p.m.

Daly Discoveries

Theo's Harvest is a front-yard urban farm feeding the New Port Richey community. Tanner Johnson is a father and husband who told Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly his commute to work is only a few feet.

Theo's Harvest is a front-yard urban farm feeding the New Port Richey community

Things to Do this Wednesday, Jan. 21

Watch the groundbreaking French New Wave film “Breathless” on the big screen and experience its stylish storytelling.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa Cost: $12

Savor fresh coastal-inspired dishes paired with wines at a curated dinner and tasting event.

When: 5:30 p.m. Where: 2900 Bayport Dr, Tampa Cost: $75

Create a personalized masterpiece while painting your own wine glass in a relaxed, creative setting.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City Cost: $35



