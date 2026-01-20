MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Coming soon in Manatee County: two new schools for teachers and students to call home.

“I think teachers are going to be really excited about what they can do here,” said Melinda Lundy, the founding principal of Rye Ranch Elementary School in Parrish, as she walked about the school site.

WATCH: Tampa Bay 28 gets glimpse inside construction of 2 new Manatee County schools as area sees rapid growth

Her roots run deep in Manatee County.

“Sixth generation Manatee County resident,” Lundy said. “Families came on both sides, mine and my husband’s side, back from the 1800s."

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Mary O’Connell spoke with her at the school’s construction site on Tuesday.

While it looks like beams and blocks now, Lundy said she can see the vision.

“They have done an amazing job putting this thing together and bringing the space to life,” Lundy said.

Not too far away in Palmetto, Tampa Bay 28 also got a glimpse of what will be Veterans Elementary School.

"We’ve just seen so much growth here in the north end of Manatee County, and we’re looking forward to bringing all the students to share this new adventure,” said Laura Campbell, the principal of Veterans Elementary.

On Wednesday, Manatee Schools will also hold a groundbreaking for a new high school serving the Lakewood Ranch area.

Manatee County Schools said it's a rapidly growing public school district. That fact was illustrated on the drive between the two schools in Parrish and Palmetto, where Tampa Bay 28 spotted several new developments popping up.

O’Connell asked Aimee Johnson, Manatee County’s manager of economic development, about the economic and job growth she’s seen in Manatee County over the last several years.

“I think we peaked a little bit, not only for people moving down, folks wanting to relocate during COVID, but certainly businesses,” said Johnson. "We peaked a little bit during COVID, and then afterwards dipped down, and I think we’re seeing a leveling off, but I think coming out of that also, we’re seeing a lot of new interest from companies outside of the area, not just local expansions, companies from across the country that want to relocate their headquarters here and provide that quality of life for their employees.”

As the foundation continues to grow from a slab to a school, Lundy shared a message to new students.

"I want everyone to have an identity here. I want them to feel a sense of belongingness and connectedness,” said Lundy. "I want them to know that we are going to empower them, so that they can maximize their full potential to lead, learn and thrive.”

Both Veterans and Rye Ranch Elementary schools are scheduled to open for the 2026-2027 school year.



