News to Know for Jan. 29

Today is Thursday, and the countdown to Tampa's biggest pirate party is officially underway. Some pirates made their way to Tallahassee yesterday for a special pre-celebration tradition, there next stop is right here in Tampa Bay. Whatever you're planning on doing on Saturday, parade or not, bringing a jacket around will definitely be a good idea.

Democrats lay out demands for ICE as government funding impasse enters final hours: To keep paying the Department of Homeland Security, Democrats want large structural changes to some of the ways that ICE has been operating in cities like Minneapolis all across the country.



St. Petersburg couple says scammers used AI photo of their missing dog to steal money: Dennis Morida told Tampa Bay 28's Julie Salomone he believes scammers used artificial intelligence to create a photo of his dog injured on an operating table at a vet's office.

Family, lawmakers push ‘YaYa Alert’ after 2023 Pine Hills shooting left schools in the dark: Capitol reporter Forrest Saunders breaks down SB 814, known as the “YaYa Alert,” a proposal that would require law enforcement to immediately notify nearby schools and child care centers when there is an imminent violent threat.



Haines City targets illegal short-term vacation rentals with new registry: For snowbirds like Jerry Gavin and his wife, short-term vacation homes are a seasonal way of life. Jerry believes some hosts may pass the registry fee down to renters like him, but he told reporter Rebecca Petit he doesn't mind.



Cold weather takes a brief break. Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll see sunny skies this afternoon with highs in the 60s.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Tampa Bay 28 Weather Jan 29, 2026

Bolts sit atop the Eastern Conference as they host the Winnipeg Jets

The Lightning are back at home again after securing a 2-0 win over the Utah Mammoth on Monday night.

The Bolts are sitting in the top slot in the Eastern Conference as they gear up for the outdoor Stadium Series at Raymond James Stadium this weekend.

They'll look to kick off the weekend on a high note during tonight's face-off against the Winnipeg Jets for the first time this season.

The puck drops at Benchmark International Arena at 7 p.m.

Coverage for tonight's game starts at 6:30 p.m. on The Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Laugh the night away while supporting the fight for justice at Stand Up for Innocence.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 809 W Horatio Street, Tampa Cost: $100

Explore Tampa’s rich cigar-making past and its impact on the city’s growth at Cigar City: Bringing Industry to Tampa.

When: 2 p.m. Where: 801 Water St, Tampa Cost: $18.95

Step onto the dance floor and learn lively moves at fun-filled line dancing lessons.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City Cost: Free



