News to Know for Jan. 9

Today is Friday, and we’re finally waking up to mostly clear skies after a week of fog. Meteorologist Greg Dee says another cold front will move in on Sunday, so consider this your official reminder to enjoy the warmer weather while it lasts.

News to Know

GOP divisions emerge over timing of Florida property tax cuts: With the 60-day regular session set to begin next week, DeSantis suggested lawmakers may need to return after early March to focus exclusively on property taxes.

With the 60-day regular session set to begin next week, DeSantis suggested lawmakers may need to return after early March to focus exclusively on property taxes. Federal immigration officers shoot and wound 2 people in Portland, Oregon, authorities say: The FBI's Portland office said it was investigating an "agent involved shooting" that happened around 2:15 p.m.

Tampa City Council set to vote on historic Mirasol property on Davis Islands: Owners Frank and Lindsey Carriera are asking the Tampa City Council to approve a rezoning request at a meeting on Jan. 15 and reporter Julie Salomone breaks down the details.

House passes bill to extend ACA subsidies, but it is not likely to survive the Senate: The bill received some bipartisan support in the chamber, with 17 Republicans joining a majority of Democrats in passage. The final vote in the chamber was 230-196.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll see much better visibility overall this morning with a lot less fog than on Thursday morning.

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Things to Do this Friday, Jan. 9

Build confidence and coordination through exciting, skill-based activities with Amazing Athletes.

When: 10:10 a.m. Where: 1901 Market St, Tampa Cost: Free

Glide across the water during a relaxing sunset paddle and cap it off with a happy hour.

When: 5 p.m. Where: 310 W 7th Ave #5404, Tampa Cost: $25

Explore the art of winemaking while sampling unique flavors and learning from experts.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 31461 Mirada Blvd, San Antonio Cost: $5.60



