Tampa City Council set to vote on historic Mirasol property on Davis Islands

DAVIS ISLANDS, Fla. — Tampa City Council is set to vote on a rezoning request to convert the Mirasol back into a boutique hotel.

Currently, the Mirasol on Davis Blvd. on Davis Islands operates as a 58-unit apartment building.

Owners Frank and Lindsey Carriera are asking Tampa City Council to approve a rezoning request at a meeting on January 15.

Proposed plans include up to 118 hotel rooms, 12 condominium units, additional parking spaces, a restaurant and a coffee bar.

"So that would be restoring the original building, keeping everything 100% of the exterior structure, restoring the inside and then adding somewhere around 12 condos on the north lot," said Frank Carriera.

"So the original property was built in 1926 so exactly 100 years this year is when they open their doors and it was built as an upscale boutique hotel," he said.

The owners hosted an open house on Thursday night to answer questions.

Harriet Plyler had questions about traffic flow for valet service and large food trucks. She's a member of the Tampabay Community Design Center (TCDC) and hopes to see the building preserved.

"I'm feeling pretty good about it. I'm feeling like they might save one of our favorite buildings in town and be able to make it economically viable to do it," said Plyler.

Hurricanes Helene and Milton caused significant damage to the property in 2024. The lobby and basement were flooded.

"We lost 60% of our resident base here and our goal, the main reason why we want to do this is really to preserve the building because long term the property will not be sustainable if we have another hurricane season like that which is inevitable," said Frank.

The Mirasol dates back to 1926 when it first opened as a boutique hotel. High-end social and dining amenities were available for the Davis Islands community.

"It was one of the the first things ever built on Davis Islands. It was built and meant and designed to be the beacon for Davis Islands," said Lindsey.

For more information on proposed plans visit: https://www.savethemirasol.com/