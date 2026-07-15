News to Know for July 15

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Wednesday, June 15, and on this day in 1799, the Rosetta Stone was found. The stone is a key tool for deciphering ancient Egyptian scripts, and it was found at Fort Julien in the Nile Delta during the Napoleonic campaign in Egypt. Today, you can see the famous archaeological object at the British Museum in London.

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News to Know

Pinellas schools ban smart glasses, tighten e-bike rules for students: Pinellas County students will face new rules this school year that ban smart glasses on campus and require e-bikes to remain outside school buildings.



Pinellas County students will face new rules this school year that ban smart glasses on campus and require e-bikes to remain outside school buildings. Rays slugger Junior Caminero feels fortunate left hand not broken after he was hit in All-Star Game: Junior Caminero feared the worst when a 98 mph sinker that didn’t sink struck him in the left hand in the All-Star Game.

Razieh Poudat/AP Photo/Razieh Poudat A woman stands at the water's edge along the Strait of Hormuz as a plume of smoke rises in the background following an explosion, off Bandar Abbas, Iran, Monday, July 13, 2026. (Razieh Poudat/ISNA via AP)

Tehran threatens to halt all Mideast energy exports after US reimposes its blockade on Iran: The U.S. reimposed a naval blockade on Iran and intensified its airstrike campaign early Wednesday in retaliation for Tehran’s attacks on ships trying to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.



The U.S. reimposed a naval blockade on Iran and intensified its airstrike campaign early Wednesday in retaliation for Tehran’s attacks on ships trying to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. Tampa man get 40 years for lighting man on fire at gas station: prosecutors: A Tampa man received 40 years in prison on Tuesday for lighting a man on fire at a gas station after an argument in 2023, prosecutors said.



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Today's Weather Outlook

Mostly cloudy skies this morning. Meteorologist Greg Dee says the hottest temperatures will be south of I-4 this afternoon.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

July 15, 2026 WX AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A new university-backed study found cash and debit card users may indirectly help fund credit card rewards programs through higher retail prices tied to interchange fees. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises paying off rewards credit cards in full each month to avoid interest charges that can outweigh the benefits.

Susan Solves It: Credit Card Costs

Daly Discoveries

Mastodons and manatees at Bradenton's Bishop Museum of Science and Nature. Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly says the downtown waterfront attraction has an indoor "backyard" play zone just for kids.

Mastodons and manatees at Bradenton's Bishop Museum of Science and Nature

Things to Do this Wednesday, July 15