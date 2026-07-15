Pinellas schools ban smart glasses, tighten e-bike rules for students

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County students will face new rules this school year that ban smart glasses on campus and require e-bikes to remain outside school buildings.

According to Pinellas County Schools, the school board approved two amendments Tuesday to the student code of conduct, addressing the growing use of technology among students.

Under the new policy, students must keep e-bikes and e-scooters at designated bike racks and are not allowed to bring them into school buildings for charging.

Students also will be required to walk e-bikes once they enter school property or perimeter areas.

“We do understand students will need to be transported to schools, and that is a method of transportation, but we want students to be safe in the process,” Area Superintendent Dywayne Hinds said.

The district said students who bring e-bikes or e-scooters to school are responsible for securing them.

“[We’re] making sure parents understand that students that bring those items to school are responsible for securing those items so that we can prevent theft of those items,” Hinds said.

District leaders said the rule change is also aimed at improving safety around campuses.

“We obviously are in the business about educating students about road safety, travelling safety, whatever you’d call it just like we would with the traditional bike like we did many, many years ago,” Hinds said.

The board also approved a ban on smart glasses and hidden camera glasses on school campuses and school buses.

Officials said concerns about privacy and cheating contributed to the decision.

“That is always a concern,” Hinds said. “Think about being in a locker room and someone recording you without your knowledge.”

The policy changes will take effect for the upcoming school year.